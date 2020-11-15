College football: Petras still not satisfied with his play

He connected on five of the first six passes he attempted.

The seventh ended up in the hands of the Golden Gophers’ John Gordon at the Hawkeye 29-yard line with 1 minute, 1 second left in the opening quarter and Iowa clinging to a 7-0 lead.

Minnesota couldn’t capitalize, ending up back at its own 45-yard line after being flagged for a personal foul and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty following Gordon’s four-yard return.

The Gophers eventually punted and Petras went back to work.

He labored to regain his touch over the next two quarters, his lone completion in nine attempts during that stretch a 10-yard throw to Nico Ragaini on a drive midway through the second quarter.

To his credit, Petras did recover to help Iowa blow the game open with 21 fourth-quarter points.

He connected on his final three attempts of the game, including an 8-yard touchdown pass to Ihmir Smith-Marsette who was open in the flat on the right side of the field when Petras hit him for the score which extended a 14-0 lead with 13 minutes, 12 seconds left to play.