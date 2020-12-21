College football: Other Iowa football staff members have tested positive

“They will go through the Iowa testing protocol, the Big Ten testing protocol and as they prepare for the bowl, they will continue on with the protocols,’’ Barta said.

Barta said he has discussed the situation with Ferentz and is comfortable with the plan the 22nd-year Iowa coach has in place to prepare his team in upcoming days.

“He has a plan and we’re ready to go,’’ Barta said. “Obviously, he’ll have to work from home until his quarantine isolation time is up. He has a plan going forward and we will work that plan.’’

While Missouri plans to arrive at the bowl site in time to work out in Nashville twice before the 3 p.m. kickoff at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 30, Iowa will not depart until the day before the game.

“Anybody who is available to go on the 29th will be there in person and will get to play a really good Missouri team,’’ Barta said.

The Tigers will be without at least two starters.

Linebacker Nick Bolton and offensive tackle Larry Borom have both announced plans that they will forego their final year of eligibility and enter the 2021 NFL draft. Neither will play in the bowl.