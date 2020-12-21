 Skip to main content
College football: Other Iowa football staff members have tested positive
breaking top story
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

College football: Other Iowa football staff members have tested positive

Gary Barta, Kirk Ferentz

The recently released review of the Iowa football program gave a positive review of Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz (right), shown with Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta (left).

 Associated Press

Coach Kirk Ferentz isn’t the only person within the Iowa football program who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said Monday that other staff members and players are also impacted as the Hawkeyes begin preparations for the Dec. 30 game against Missouri in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

Barta declined to detail the number of individuals but said they are among the 14 positive tests reported Monday as part of a weekly report released by Iowa athletics which details results of its ongoing testing of student-athletes, coaches and staff members for the novel coronavirus.

He said the 14 positive results out of 443 tests administered last week also included individuals from other Hawkeye sports programs.

“Everybody is aware that Kirk Ferentz is one of them because he chose to share that information,’’ Barta said. “I can tell you that we have other football staff and student-athletes in that group. It wasn’t entirely football, there are other sports represented in those 14 positives.’’

Iowa football players were all tested for COVID-19 on Monday as they gathered as a group for the first time in a week after the Hawkeyes’ scheduled game with Michigan last Saturday was canceled because of coronavirus issues within the Wolverines’ program.

“They will go through the Iowa testing protocol, the Big Ten testing protocol and as they prepare for the bowl, they will continue on with the protocols,’’ Barta said.

Barta said he has discussed the situation with Ferentz and is comfortable with the plan the 22nd-year Iowa coach has in place to prepare his team in upcoming days.

“He has a plan and we’re ready to go,’’ Barta said. “Obviously, he’ll have to work from home until his quarantine isolation time is up. He has a plan going forward and we will work that plan.’’

While Missouri plans to arrive at the bowl site in time to work out in Nashville twice before the 3 p.m. kickoff at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 30, Iowa will not depart until the day before the game.

“Anybody who is available to go on the 29th will be there in person and will get to play a really good Missouri team,’’ Barta said.

The Tigers will be without at least two starters.

Linebacker Nick Bolton and offensive tackle Larry Borom have both announced plans that they will forego their final year of eligibility and enter the 2021 NFL draft. Neither will play in the bowl.

Ferentz said Sunday he did not anticipate any of his players opting out of the bowl, but as has been the case throughout Iowa’s 6-2 season, medical personnel will determine the Hawkeyes’ availability for the game.

College football: Ferentz feeling fine after positive test

College football: Ferentz feeling fine after positive test

Ferentz tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday and does not expect to be allowed to be part of any practices or team activities in person until next Sunday, four days before the Hawkeyes are scheduled to face Missouri in the bowl game.

“If we’re still within the percentages that are allowed by the Big Ten, we’ll keep moving forward,’’ Barta said.

“If at any time we were to go higher than those percentages then, if the doctors shared that information with us, we would have to go on pause which has been the case throughout the country on occasion.’’

Big Ten protocols would require Iowa to alter preparations if more than two percent of players or 3.5 percent of players, staff and auxiliary personnel are impacted and then pause activities if five percent of players or 7.5 percent of players, staff and auxiliary personnel are impacted.

Barta said that could be defined in a number of ways, with the length of a pause determined in part by just who is impacted.

“Being on pause might be a couple of days, depending on if it is a student-athlete, if it is staff members. All of that would have be evaluated,’’ Barta said, adding that Big Ten medical protocols will remain the determining factor.

The bowl trip will be a short one for Iowa, with the team scheduled to return home following the game.

Despite the shortened trip, Barta does not expect this year’s bowl trip to be a profitable endeavor.

Big Ten teams are allotted expense allowances for bowl games after all revenue from all bowls the league participates in is pooled together.

Iowa typically attempts to break even or make a small profit on its bowl trips.

With bowl payouts lowered this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and just five Big Ten teams participating, even with a shortened trip Barta does not expect Iowa to turn a profit from bowl dollars this year.

“At best, we would like to come close to breaking even,’’ Barta said.

Gary Barta 2014

Barta
