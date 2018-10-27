UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Iowa showed up at Penn State on Saturday looking to make a statement.
The only declaration the 18th-rated Hawkeyes made in a frustration-filled, 30-24 loss to the 17th-ranked Nittany Lions was that there is still plenty of work to do.
“We’ve got a lot of room for improvement. I think we all saw that,’’ tight end Noah Fant said. “It was a tough day all the way around.’’
That started under center, where Nate Stanley endured a struggle-filled performance, connecting on just 18 of 49 passes for 205 yards.
Stanley found a flow late and positioned Iowa for a late rally, but the Iowa offense never reached the Beaver Stadium end zone as a crowd of 105,244 watched Penn State come back from an early 12-point deficit.
Eleven plays into a fourth-quarter drive, Stanley hit Brandon Smith for a 14-yard gain that set Iowa up with a first-and-goal at the Nittany Lions’ 3-yard line.
Once there, there was initial confusion followed by one final dagger delivered by the Nittany Lions’ Nick Scott.
He stepped in front of a Stanley pass at the 2-yard line and returned it seven yards to halt the Hawkeyes’ deepest drive of the day into Penn State territory.
“The look we saw from them, I tried to change the play. The clock was running down. Their guy made a play,’’ Stanley said. “I should have called a timeout. I shouldn’t have tried to force it.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz agreed that things became a little “discombobulated’’ when it mattered most.
“It was a tough play,’’ he said. “I’m sure he’d like to have it back.’’
The touchdown-denying interception was the second pick of the day thrown by Stanley. The first came midway through the second quarter and John Reid returned it 44 yards to set up a three-yard score by Tommy Stevens that tied the game at 14-14.
“It was just an up-and-down day. I need to play better,’’ Stanley said. “There is a definite opportunity for me to play better.’’
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson believes that will happen.
“Nate had a rough day, made some tough throws, but he’ll come back,’’ Hockenson said. “He’s our rock. He’ll go back to work and we’ll move forward.’’
Stanley figures there is plenty of work to do.
“Penn State played the type of defense we expected from them. They disguised a lot of things well, didn’t make anything easy for us,’’ Stanley said. “But, we have to be better. It was just a tough day all around.’’
Stanley suffered a thumb injury during the second half, but refused to use what he called a little bump as an excuse.
“It wasn’t the problem,’’ Stanley said.
Special teams and defense accounted for all 24 of Iowa’s points.
The Hawkeyes needed a pair of safeties, some special teams trickery and an end zone dash following an interception by a Pennsylvania native just to make things interesting when it mattered.
A punt blocked by Dominique Dafney led to a safety and a 2-0 lead less than a minute into the game and after the first of two Miguel Recinos field goals, Sam Brincks caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from holder Colten Rastetter on a field goal fake that gave Iowa a 12-0 lead with 5 minutes, 22 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
“We were able to do some things to get them a little off balance, but it wasn’t quite enough,’’ Brincks said. “They had just a little too much.’’
A 51-yard run by quarterback Trace McSorley just under three minutes into the third quarter broke a 17-17 halftime deadlock and Penn State never trailed again.
“We kept fighting, kept battling. We did things we needed to do to give ourselves a chance late,’’ safety Geno Stone said.
Stone recorded his third interception of the season and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown with 10 minutes left in the game, pulling Iowa within 27-24.
A 67-yard kickoff return by the Nittany Lions’ KJ Hamler set up a 44-yard field goal by Jake Pinegar on the ensuing possession and the third field goal of the day by Penn State’s freshman kicker from Ankeny Centennial proved to be the deciding margin.
Iowa had two final chances to change the outcome, the first ending on Stanley’s second interception of the game and the second on a scramble play on fourth-and-10 as time expired.
“We had time to win the game. We got into a bit of a rhythm and we were moving the ball, we just couldn’t finish,’’ said Fant, who recorded four of his five receptions and covered 34 yards during the final two drives.
But in the end, Iowa came away empty at the end of the 12- and 11-play drives and for the second time this season saw a modest three-game win streak end with a loss to a rated opponent.
“If you want to beat good teams, you have to be at your best and we didn’t have our best game,’’ center Keegan Render said. “We came here ready. It just didn’t happen, and that’s the tough thing.’’
Penn St. 30, Iowa 24
Iowa 12 5 0 7 — 24
Penn St. 7 10 10 3 — 30
First quarter
Iowa — Safety, 14:08.
Iowa — FG Recinos 27, 10:09. (Drive: 8 plays, 47 yards, 3:51).
Iowa — Brincks 10 pass from Rastetter (Recinos kick), 5:22. (Drive: 9 plays, 42 yards, 2:56).
PS — Freiermuth 18 pass from McSorley (Pinegar kick), :27. (Drive: 10 plays, 85 yards, 4:51).
Second quarter
Iowa — Safety, 13:39.
PS — Stevens 3 run (Pinegar kick), 6:45. (Drive: 1 play, 3 yards, :04).
Iowa — FG Recinos 49, 4:32. (Drive: 5 plays, 15 yards, 2:04).
PS — FG Pinegar 45, :03. (Drive: 4 plays, 31 yards, :34).
Third quarter
PS — McSorley 51 run (Pinegar kick), 12:10. (Drive: 4 plays, 77 yards, 1:14).
PS — FG Pinegar 49, 4:10. (Drive: 6 plays, 24 yards, 1:45).
Fourth quarter
Iowa — Stone 24 interception return (Recinos kick), 10:00.
PS — FG Pinegar 44, 8:24. (Drive: 4 plays, 5 yards, 1:25).
Att. — 105,244.
TEAM STATISTICS
Iowa PSU
First downs 23 16
Rushes-yards 38-135 35-118
Passing yards 215 194
Comp-att-int 19-50-2 13-29-1
Return yards 135 92
Punts-avg. 7-35.57 5-40.6
Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 6-25 6-47
Time of possession 35:18 24:42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
IOWA — Sargent 16-91, T.Young 7-18, Wirfs 1-15, Kelly-Martin 5-14, Smith-Marsette 2-9, Mansell 1-0, Team 2-minus 5, Stanley 4-minus 7.
PENN STATE — McSorley 12-63, Sanders 17-62, Stevens 5-18, Team 1-minus 25.
Passing
IOWA — Rastetter 1-1-0, 10 yards, Stanley 18-49-2, 205 yards.
PENN STATE — Stevens 2-4-0, 27 yards, McSorley 11-25-1, 167 yards.
Receiving
IOWA — Fant 5-56, Smith 4-42, Easley 4-25, Hockenson 3-63, Sargent 1-15, Brincks 1-10, Smith-Marsette 1-4.
PENN STATE — Hamler 5-96, Thompkins 5-59, Dotson 2-21, Freiermuth 1-18.
Tackles (solo-ast-total)
IOWA — Hooker 6-0-6, M. Nelson 2-4-6, Moss 4-1-5, A. Nelson 4-1-5, Gervase 2-3-5, Stone 2-2-4, Hesse 1-3-4, Hockaday 1-3-4, Brents 3-0-3, Welch 2-1-3, Golston 0-3-3, Colbert 1-1-2, Lattimore 0-2-2, Dafney 1-0-1, Groeneweg 1-0-1, Turner 1-0-1, Wirfs 1-0-1, Epenesa 1-0-1, Beyer 1-0-1, Brincks 0-1-1, Reiff 0-1-1.
PENN STATE — Gross-Matur 7-2-9, Parsons 3-4-7, Brown 5-1-6, Taylor 3-3-6, Oruwariye 3-3-6, Farmer 2-3-5, Scott 1-4-5, Johnson 2-2-4, Brooks 3-0-3, Miller 2-0-2, Monroe 1-1-2, Windsor 1-1-2, Luketa 1-0-1, Castro-Fields 1-0-1, Simmons 1-0-1, Butler 1-0-1, Wade 1-0-1, Checa 1-0-1, Sutherland 0-1-1, Shelton 0-1-1,Miller 0-1-1, Miller 0-1-1, Reid 0-1-1.
Tackles for loss
IOWA — A. Nelson 1.5-6, Hesse 1-7, Epenesa 1-4, M. Nelson 0.5-0, Hockaday 0.5-1, Golston 0.5-2.
PENN STATE — Gross-Matos 4-20, Brooks 1-1, Windsor 1-5.
Sacks
IOWA — A. Nelson 1.5-6, Hesse 1-7, Golston 0.5-2.
PENN STATE — Gross-Matos 2-13, Windsor 1-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.