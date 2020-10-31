College football: Nixon says he didn't do enough

IOWA CITY – Daviyon Nixon didn’t like the bottom line, but the junior defensive tackle continued early-season domination for the Iowa defense Saturday.
After recording a career-high seven tackles in a season-opening loss at Purdue, Nixon topped that in Iowa’s 21-20 loss to Northwestern with 11 stops.
He dropped the Wildcats three times behind the line of scrimmage, recorded 1.5 sacks and forced a fumble, but he wanted more.
“It wasn’t enough,’’ Nixon said. “It just wasn’t enough again. If we don’t get the win, I don’t feel like I've done enough from a defensive standpoint. That’s just the way I am.’’
Defensive end Zach VanValkenburg said Nixon set a tone for a defense which limited the Wildcats to 273 yards, nearly half of the 537 Northwestern had piled up in its season-opening win over Maryland.
“He’s a great player who is always around in a good position to make a lot of plays,’’ VanValkenburg said. “It’s a group effort, but he always brings a great effort.’’
The Wildcats attempted to double team Nixon at times, but it’s something the 6-foot-3, 305-pound lineman takes as part of the job.
“I’ve grown up dealing with double teams all my life because of my size,’’ he said. “It’s just part of the deal.’’
Goose eggs: Iowa has not scored a touchdown in the second half of any of its last five Big Ten games and has scored just three points in the final two quarters of its first two games this year.
The Hawkeyes won three of those five games – which is the true bottom line – but coach Kirk Ferentz sees a need for better second-half production.
“Today, they just outplayed us in the second half,’’ Ferentz said. “… We didn’t do anything well enough, consistently well enough, to win a game in the Big Ten. That is what we have to get figured out.’’
Senior Ihmir Smith-Marsette said the Hawkeyes need to do a better job of sustaining the things which have allowed them to open leads in each of the first two games.
“We did a lot of good things in the first half, but we have to keep doing them,’’ he said.
Catching on: After not catching a pass in Iowa’s opener at Purdue, Smith-Marsette caught a career-high seven passes Saturday.
The senior covered 84 yards on his receptions and was one of nine Hawkeyes to record receptions in the game.
His work started with a six-yard reception on the Hawkeyes’ first snap of the game.
Airing it out: The 50 passes attempted by Iowa starter Spencer Petras were the most thrown in a game by a Hawkeye quarterback since Jake Rudock threw the ball 56 times in a 2014 game against Maryland.
Things didn’t end well for Iowa that day either. The Terrapins won 38-31.
First attempt: Iowa sent Caleb Shudak out to attempt a 52-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining in the first half, the first field goal try in the collegiate career of the senior from Council Bluffs Lewis Central.
Shudak had the distance but the ball rattled off the upright and the Hawkeyes maintained a 20-14 lead at the break.
Handling kickoffs for a second season for Iowa, Shudak has scored one point during his college career, connecting on a PAT try in a 63-0 win at Illinois in 2018.
Deep thoughts: With a wind gusting to 36 miles at his back, punter Tory Taylor drove multiple balls deep.
The true freshman went for 55 yards on his only attempt of the first half, then planted a 58-yard punt at the Northwestern 10-yard line when Iowa’s first drive of the second half stalled.
Taylor’s 58-yard punt was the longest by a Hawkeye since Michael Sleep-Dalton hit one for 63 yards last season against Purdue.
He averaged 49 yards on four punts against the Wildcats.
“He gave us a chance,’’ Ferentz said. “Tory had another good day.’’
