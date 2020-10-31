College football: Nixon says he didn't do enough

Goose eggs: Iowa has not scored a touchdown in the second half of any of its last five Big Ten games and has scored just three points in the final two quarters of its first two games this year.

The Hawkeyes won three of those five games – which is the true bottom line – but coach Kirk Ferentz sees a need for better second-half production.

“Today, they just outplayed us in the second half,’’ Ferentz said. “… We didn’t do anything well enough, consistently well enough, to win a game in the Big Ten. That is what we have to get figured out.’’

Senior Ihmir Smith-Marsette said the Hawkeyes need to do a better job of sustaining the things which have allowed them to open leads in each of the first two games.

“We did a lot of good things in the first half, but we have to keep doing them,’’ he said.

Catching on: After not catching a pass in Iowa’s opener at Purdue, Smith-Marsette caught a career-high seven passes Saturday.

The senior covered 84 yards on his receptions and was one of nine Hawkeyes to record receptions in the game.

His work started with a six-yard reception on the Hawkeyes’ first snap of the game.