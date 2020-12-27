College football: Missouri looks to be re-energized for Iowa

Missouri may have lost its last two football games by a combined score of 100-46, but Iowa’s opponent in the Music City Bowl has no shortage of motivation.
The Tigers return to the practice field in Columbia, Mo., on Saturday to begin normal game-week preparations for Wednesday’s 3 p.m. match-up against the Hawkeyes at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Missouri gets back to work following a nearly week-long break that gave players a chance to spend the Christmas holiday at home with their families and first-year coach Eli Drinkwitz expects to find a re-energized team after its first extended break since returning to campus in mid-July.
“Our players have said since the beginning, ‘Let us play, let us play,’ and our team still wants to play,’’ said Drinkwitz, who arrived at Missouri a year ago from Appalachian State.
“We’re excited about it. We’re excited about having the chance to represent our program the way we want it represented against a good opponent in Iowa.’’
The Tigers will begin bowl-week practices with a pair of workouts at their on-campus facility before practicing on Monday and Tuesday in Nashville prior to the game.
Iowa has chosen to prepare in Iowa City before traveling to the bowl site on Tuesday.
Drinkwitz gave his team what he felt was some needed time off following a stress-filled 5-5 season.
Picked to finish sixth in the Eastern Division of the Southeastern Conference, Missouri finished third by splitting its 10 conference games.
Four of the Tigers’ losses came to teams that were ranked at the time, including setbacks to Alabama, Florida and Georgia teams that landed in the top eight in the final College Football Playoff rankings.
More often than not, Missouri has taken on those challenges despite being shorthanded.
Because of a variety of COVID-19 issues, the Tigers have had fewer than 60 players available for six of their 10 games this season.
“Absolutely, this season has been difficult on our guys, it’s been difficult on our staff,’’ Drinkwitz said following a 51-32 loss at Mississippi State last weekend.
“To be where we are is a tribute to how much they, number one, love this game, and number two, love the brotherhood and the people in that locker room and the way they work together.’’
Drinkwitz said the chance to play in a bowl gives the Tigers a chance to move beyond a pair of rough outings during the final weeks of the season.
In addition to the lopsided loss to the Bulldogs last week, Georgia beat Missouri 49-14 in the Tigers’ home finale on Dec. 12.
“Nobody wants to go out that way. We’re going home for Christmas and then coming back to fight like heck to get it fixed,’’ Drinkwitz said. “I told our team, ‘We’re 5-5, we were predicted to win two. Obviously, we did not finish the way wanted to, but we’ve earned ourselves respect and a chance to go to a bowl game.’’
Like Iowa, Missouri started the season 0-2 but after those losses to Alabama and Tennessee, the Tigers won five of their next six games before falling to Georgia one week after edging Arkansas 50-48.
Since redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak moved into a starting role at quarterback for the third game of the season, Missouri has averaged 29.5 points per game.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Dayton, Ohio native shared freshman of the year honors in the Southeastern Conference, completing 67.3 percent of his 324 passes for 2,366 yards. He has thrown seven touchdowns and has been intercepted six times.
Larry Rountree III, a 5-10, 210-pound senior, is Missouri’s top rusher with an average of 97.2 yards per game, while Keke Chism and Jalen Knox are the team’s top receivers with 35 and 31 catches, respectively.
Drinkwitz expects the Tigers’ offense to be challenged by Iowa.
“I reached out to one of my friends who works for a program in the Big Ten and he said Iowa had the best defensive front his team played all year,’’ Drinkwitz said.
“We know we’re go against a very fundamentally sound team. Kirk Ferentz teams are committed to the run, committed to stopping the run, playing sound defense and being good on special teams. They’re very much in the same mold of the teams we see in the SEC.’’
That’s among the reasons Drinkwitz welcomes the challenge.
“To go up against a regional opponent, a good Big Ten program, to play in an NFL stadium and play in a bowl that is reasonably close to home in a city we recruit, it’s a great opportunity for us,’’ Drinkwitz said. “It’s a great opportunity for our seniors.’’