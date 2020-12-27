College football: Missouri looks to be re-energized for Iowa

Drinkwitz gave his team what he felt was some needed time off following a stress-filled 5-5 season.

Picked to finish sixth in the Eastern Division of the Southeastern Conference, Missouri finished third by splitting its 10 conference games.

Four of the Tigers’ losses came to teams that were ranked at the time, including setbacks to Alabama, Florida and Georgia teams that landed in the top eight in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

More often than not, Missouri has taken on those challenges despite being shorthanded.

Because of a variety of COVID-19 issues, the Tigers have had fewer than 60 players available for six of their 10 games this season.

“Absolutely, this season has been difficult on our guys, it’s been difficult on our staff,’’ Drinkwitz said following a 51-32 loss at Mississippi State last weekend.

“To be where we are is a tribute to how much they, number one, love this game, and number two, love the brotherhood and the people in that locker room and the way they work together.’’

Drinkwitz said the chance to play in a bowl gives the Tigers a chance to move beyond a pair of rough outings during the final weeks of the season.