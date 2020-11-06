College football: Lombardi looking forward to 'Iowa' homecoming

“People gave us a lot of crap for how we played in week one, but if you go back and look at the tape, really offensively I felt good about how we played except for the turnovers,’’ Lombardi said. “When we execute, when we hold onto the ball, we can do big things.’’

Lombardi is working with a group of three receivers in Jayden Reed, Ricky White and Jalen Nailor who have combined for 29 receptions and each rank in the top 13 in the Big Ten in catches two weeks into the season.

They’ve helped Michigan State create some explosive plays.

After having just five completions of 40 yards or more all of last season, the Spartans have had four plays go for 40-plus yards during their 1-1 start and Lombardi currently ranks second among Big Ten quarterbacks with 321 passing yards per game.

“The big plays they’re making in the passing game, quarterbacks, receivers having a big day, that was really the story of the (Michigan) game,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “That really gave them a chance to be victorious. Great effort. We have a big challenge on our hands.’’

Ferentz said Lombardi seems to have grown into the role he now fills after completing just 44.2 percent of his 154 passes while seeing action in eight games in 2018.