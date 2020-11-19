College football: Linderbaum paving the way for Iowa run game

As a couple of Minnesota linemen he flattened discovered last Friday, it is much better to be on the same side of the ball as Tyler Linderbaum than it is to be on the opposite side of the field.

Linderbaum has only played center for the Iowa football team for a season-and-a-half, but the converted defensive tackle does a lot more than just snap the ball for the Hawkeyes.

The consistency in his work and the tenacity in his approach to the game have the 6-foot-3, 289-pound sophomore already catching the attention of NFL scouts.

He’s already surfaced on lists as a potential first- or second-round draft selection whenever he chooses to leave his college career behind him, positioning himself along with tackle Alaric Jackson as the next top-level offensive linemen to come out of a program known for developing NFL-caliber talent.

Teammates see both sides of Linderbaum every day in practice.

“He’s a tough guy to go against, a good dude though,’’ Iowa linebacker Seth Benson said. “Once he snaps the ball, he’s a pitbull in there, though. Even in practice, he’ll get after it.’’

Benson sees that as one of the benefits of playing for the Hawkeyes.