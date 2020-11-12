College football: Kallenberger expecting Minnesota to throw a lot at Iowa

Time has taught Mark Kallenberger to take whatever comes his way.
Friday night, the Iowa offensive lineman from Bettendorf expects Minnesota to throw everything it has at the Hawkeyes in the battle for Floyd of Rosedale at TCF Bank Stadium.
“They are going to bring it to us,’’ Kallenberger said Tuesday. “They want that trophy back but we have to do our job and be prepared for the game. It’s going to be a fistfight.’’
The Hawkeyes have possessed the bronzed likeness of the prize-winning pig for the past five seasons, matching Iowa’s longest string of success ever in the border rivalry.
But working toward the 6 p.m. match-up in Minneapolis the Hawkeyes are taking nothing for granted.
“We have to be at our best and do what it takes,’’ Kallenberger said. “This is a trophy game, a very competitive game.’’
Doing what it takes hasn’t been an issue for Kallenberger, whose versatility has become a valuable asset on the Hawkeyes’ offensive front.
He is expected to make his second start of the season at right tackle against the Golden Gophers, shifting into that role during the second half of Iowa’s game against Northwestern and starting at the position in place of Coy Cronk in last Saturday’s 49-7 rout of Michigan State.
Kallenberger moved to the outside position on the front five after seeing time at right guard during Iowa’s opening game of the season.
That’s all part of the job description for the 6-foot-5, 290-pound junior who made four starts at right guard and one start at left guard last season as his role continues to grow.
Coach Kirk Ferentz appreciates the ability of Kallenberger to adjust to whatever position he is needed at for Iowa.
“I thought he did a really nice job the other day stepping in. Some guys have that ability to slide over, some don’t,’’ Ferentz said. “We’ve moved him around basically everywhere but center and it doesn’t seem to affect him an awful lot.’’
Ferentz liked not only the way Kallenberger played against Michigan State, but the way he prepared for the Spartans once it was determined that Cronk wouldn’t be available for the game.
Support Local Journalism
“He did a good job last week of getting ready, took advantage of every day in practice and went out and played a good game. We look forward to more of the same this week as well,’’ Ferentz said.
Kallenberger said it took some time for him to adjust to the adjustments it takes to play multiple positions on the offensive line.
The nuances of each spot add to the challenge he has faced while working toward gaining an opportunity to compete.
“Early last year, there were times when it all confused me. I would move from the left side to the right, and I would find myself taking a step in the wrong direction,’’ Kallenberger said.
“So, I’ve focused on getting that down, making certain that I’m not taking a step the wrong way. You have to be prepared and have it all working together the right way.’’
He’s taken steps in that right direction since.
Ferentz has seen steady improvement from Kallenberger since he arrived at Iowa after earning all-state honors twice and helping lead Bettendorf to a 31-5 record as a three-year starter on the Bulldogs’ offensive line.
“With each year he’s grown and finished up last year playing in the bowl game, did a nice job at left guard,’’ Ferentz said, referencing Kallenberger’s first start at the position in the Holiday Bowl.
He played every offensive down in the Hawkeyes’ 49-24 victory over San Diego, turning in a performance that helped Kallenberger as he worked toward the start of the current season.
“I spent a lot of time last year working on my technique, working to become the best player I can be whether I’m at guard, tackle, left side, right side, wherever. The Holiday Bowl gave me a lot of confidence that I want to build on,’’ Kallenberger said.
Ferentz expects Kallenberger to continue to help Iowa in a variety of ways.
“He could still end up playing some guard for us or even left tackle, whatever,’’ Ferentz said. “The hope is we get through games (healthy) with the five guys playing.’’
And wherever that may lead Kallenberger, he plans to be ready.
“I’m feeling more comfortable, more confident this year,’’ Kallenberger said. “The coaches, they do a good job preparing everybody and I feel like I can step and get the job done wherever I’m needed.’’
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!