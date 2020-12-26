College football: Iowa's Smith-Marsette declares for NFL draft

Ihmir Smith-Marsette has played his final game in an Iowa football uniform.
The wide receiver and record-setting kick return specialist announced Thursday that he will follow his dreams in 2021, declaring himself eligible for the NFL draft and choosing not to use an additional year of eligibility available to him.
Smith-Marsette, who suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter of the Hawkeyes’ win over Wisconsin on Dec. 12, will not play for Iowa in its TransPerfect Music City Bowl game against Missouri next Wednesday.
The senior announced his decision on social media.
“Growing up as a kid in Newark, N.J., not many people are able to live out their dreams. For as long as I could remember, I have always dreamt to play in the National Football League,’’ Smith-Marsette wrote.
“After conversations with my coaches and family, I have decided to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. I am absolutely humbled by the opportunity that I have ahead of me.’’
Smith-Marsette thanked coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and receivers coach Kelton Copeland as well as the Hawkeye staff “for providing a kid from an inner city with the opportunity to showcase my talents and abilities at the Division I level and in front of the greatest fans in college football.’’
He went on thank support staff and his teammates.
“To my teammates, I’m going to miss going to war with you on the gridiron. Some of my greatest memories came from the moments we shared on and off the field,’’ Smith-Marsette wrote. “I look forward to continuing to represent the Iowa Hawkeyes at the next level.’’
Smith-Marsette has been a consistent contributor for Iowa over the past four seasons and leaves as the Hawkeyes’ all-time leader in kick returns, second in Big Ten history with an average of 28.7 yards per return, and 10th on Iowa’s career all-purpose yards list.
He made his first start in his second game as a Hawkeye, catching a game-winning five-yard touchdown pass in overtime in Iowa’s 44-41 win at Iowa State in 2017.
He went on to become the Big Ten return specialist of the year as a sophomore in 2018 and named the most valuable offensive player in the 2019 Holiday Bowl after scoring touchdowns on a rush, a reception and a 95-yard kickoff return in Iowa’s 49-24 win over USC.
Smith-Marsette completed his career by scoring a pair of touchdowns as part of a career-high 140-yard receiving effort in the Hawkeyes’ 28-7 win over Wisconsin earlier this month.
Combined, Smith-Marsette had 110 receptions for 1,615 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns during his career. He also rushed 34 times for 274 yards and four touchdowns and covered 1,520 yards and reached the end zone twice on kick returns.