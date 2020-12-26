College football: Iowa's Smith-Marsette declares for NFL draft

He went on thank support staff and his teammates.

“To my teammates, I’m going to miss going to war with you on the gridiron. Some of my greatest memories came from the moments we shared on and off the field,’’ Smith-Marsette wrote. “I look forward to continuing to represent the Iowa Hawkeyes at the next level.’’

Smith-Marsette has been a consistent contributor for Iowa over the past four seasons and leaves as the Hawkeyes’ all-time leader in kick returns, second in Big Ten history with an average of 28.7 yards per return, and 10th on Iowa’s career all-purpose yards list.

He made his first start in his second game as a Hawkeye, catching a game-winning five-yard touchdown pass in overtime in Iowa’s 44-41 win at Iowa State in 2017.

He went on to become the Big Ten return specialist of the year as a sophomore in 2018 and named the most valuable offensive player in the 2019 Holiday Bowl after scoring touchdowns on a rush, a reception and a 95-yard kickoff return in Iowa’s 49-24 win over USC.

Smith-Marsette completed his career by scoring a pair of touchdowns as part of a career-high 140-yard receiving effort in the Hawkeyes’ 28-7 win over Wisconsin earlier this month.