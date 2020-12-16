College football: Iowa's Nixon BIg Ten Defensive Player of the Year

A year ago, Daviyon Nixon was getting a few snaps in a reserve role as part of a rotation at defensive tackle for the Iowa football team.
Wednesday, Nixon was named the best defensive player in the Big Ten.
The Hawkeye junior who led the conference in tackles for a loss and shared the league lead in sacks with teammate Chauncey Golston was named both the Big Ten Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year.
“That’s a tremendous accomplishment and speaks to the improvement he has made in 12 months’ time,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He’s worked extremely hard.’’
The 6-foot-3, 305-pound lineman who became a human highlight reel as he dodged would-be defenders trying to deny him a 71-yard interception for a touchdown that sealed Iowa’s 41-21 victory at Penn State has embraced every opportunity he has received at Iowa.
The 6-foot-3, 305-pound native of Kenosha, Wis., thrived after moving into the Iowa lineup this season.
He recorded 45 tackles during the Hawkeyes’ 6-2 season, a collection that included 13.5 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks.
Nixon also intercepted one pass, returning it 71 yards for Iowa’s final touchdown in a 41-21 win at Penn State, broke up one pass and forced one fumble.
A finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Award and a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy and Bednarik Award, Nixon is the second Hawkeye in four years to be named as the Big Ten’s top defender.
Linebacker Josey Jewell received the Nagurski-Woodson recognition in 2017.
Support Local Journalism
The last Iowa player to be named as the Big Ten’s defensive lineman of the year was Mitch King in 2008.
Nixon was among nine Hawkeyes to receive all-conference recognition for their work on a defense which finished second in the Big Ten in total defense, third in the league in scoring defense and rushing defense and fourth in pass defense.
Golston and Nixon were both selected as first team all-Big Ten players by both conference coaches and a media panel.
In addition to matching Nixon’s sack and tackles total, Golston had 8.5 tackles for a loss.
Senior defensive end Zach VanValkenburg earned second-team recognition from both groups while junior defensive back Jack Koerner landed a spot on the second team selected by the media.
IOWA CITY – Replacing A.J. Epenesa will be a collaborative effort for the Iowa football team.
Koerner received third-team honors from Big Ten coaches, who also named linebacker Nick Niemann to the third team.
Both coaches and the media panel awarded honorable mention to defensive backs Dane Belton and Riley Moss while linebacker Seth Benson and defensive back Matt Hankins were honorable selections of the media.
Three Illinois players were awarded all-league honors.
Defensive end Owen Carney was named to the second team by both coaches and the media, linebacker Jake Hansen received second-team honors from media and third-team recognition from the coaches and defensive tackle Roderick Perry earned honorable mention.
In addition to Nixon, the Big Ten also named Northwestern’s Paddy Fisher as the Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year, Shaun Wade of Ohio State as the Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year and Northwestern defensive back Brandon Joseph as the Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year.
The conference announced its offensive award winners Tuesday and will recognize all-conference special teams and its coach of the year on Thursday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!