College football: Iowa's Moss and Koener visit memory lane

“Our game plan was pretty much, ‘Do your job and maintain your responsibility,’” Moss said. “… We felt the only way we would lose this game would be if we did it to ourselves and gave up big plays.”

Front-five shakeup: Injuries force Iowa to alter its starting five on the offensive line for the first time this season Saturday.

Neither Coy Cronk or Kyler Schott, starters on the right side of the line in the Hawkeyes’ first two games, were in uniform for the game.

Bettendorf’s Mark Kallenberger stepped into the tackle role Cronk had played while Cody Ince made his first career start at left guard, shifting Cole Banwart to the right guard position.

“That next-man-in mentality, that was critical for us today,” quarterback Spencer Petras said. “Those guys stepped in and did their job.”

Cronk was in sweats on the sideline as the Hawkeyes warmed up. Schott was not on the field because of an injury coach Kirk Ferentz said occurred in the middle of the past week.

Clean effort: Quarterback Spencer Petras didn’t discount the significance of Iowa’s first turnover-free game of the season.