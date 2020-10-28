College football: Iowa's LaPorta had breakthrough moment at Northwestern

If there was a moment in time when Sam LaPorta realized that things were going to work out, it came during the second quarter of Iowa’s win at Northwestern last season.
Eight games into his freshman season, the converted receiver then wrapped his arms around a Nate Stanley pass and took it 41 yards to help the Hawkeyes dig their way out of a second-and-6 predicament from the Iowa 6-yard line.
The reception was the first LaPorta’s career and combined with some effective blocking and a second catch, his work in the Hawkeyes’ 20-0 shutout victory at Ryan Field was a breakthrough performance for Iowa’s starting tight end.
Preparing again to face the Wildcats in the Hawkeyes’ 2:30 p.m. home opener Saturday at Kinnick Stadium, LaPorta caught a glimpse of that work on tape earlier this week.
“I look at that, then I look at now, and I look like a completely different person out there,” LaPorta said.
“With a full offseason of weight training, watching film and learning the offense better and more in-depth, I see a significant difference in my game and the way I process things. I’ve come a long way.”
LaPorta takes pride in the progress he has made since arriving at Iowa as a two-time all-state receiver from Highland High School in the Illinois suburbs of St. Louis.
He finished his prep career ranked second in state history with 50 receiving touchdowns and third with 3,793 receiving yards, but Iowa coaches saw even more possibilities.
As they watched the 6-foot-4, 249-pound LaPorta move on a basketball court and get open on a football field, they saw a lot of what they’ve seen in the long list of Hawkeye tight ends who have gone on to excel at the position beyond the collegiate level.
But, Iowa was the only power-five program to offer LaPorta a scholarship.
“No one else was really recruiting Sam. I’m just thankful that we figured it out, late in the game, but it has turned out pretty well for us,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
It also took some time for LaPorta to see in himself what Iowa saw in him.
Teammates Nate Wieting, Drew Cook and Nate Stanley were there to help, offering assistance anyway they could as LaPorta adapted to his new opportunity.
“It was hard coming in and learning a new position and coming into a Big Ten university and playing tight end,” LaPorta said. “None of that is easy.”
He said his teammates did everything they could to teach LaPorta the nuances of the position, working to help him develop his skills as a blocker and a receiver as he worked to gain the strength needed to play one of the most high-profile positions in the Iowa lineup.
“He was doing good things on special teams last year and with each week, we saw him gain a little more confidence,” Ferentz said. “We had more trust in him and then when we actually started playing him, he did good things and kept getting better.”
Six of his 15 receptions a year ago came during Iowa’s Holiday Bowl win over USC and he opened his sophomore season with five catches covering 71 yards last weekend at Purdue.
“By the end of last year, he was a pretty good player and now, it’s a continuation of that process,” Ferentz said.
Quarterback Spencer Petras believes LaPorta has gained ground in understanding the expectations of the position as he settles into a starting role.
“He has gotten to the point where he understands coverage well and knows how to beat coverage, which is what you want of a veteran tight end.” Petras said. “That’s what he is now, a veteran tight end who can make a lot of plays.”
LaPorta, still searching for his first collegiate touchdown, spent time during the offseason as a student of the game, embracing every opportunity to learn.
He worked with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz to develop a greater understanding of how the Iowa offense is designed to work and specifically, what his role in that offense is to help the Hawkeyes accomplish their objectives.
He spent time talking with former Hawkeye tight ends as well, finding them to be a willing support system.
LaPorta said he found conversations with current Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and 11-year NFL veteran Dallas Clark to be both helpful and encouraging.
“They all told me to be my own person and not to try to be someone I’m not,” LaPorta said. “They all said, play the Iowa way. Play physical, play tough and do all the little things. It’s awesome to have mentors like that to help lead you down the path you want to go down.”
