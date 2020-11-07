College football: Iowa's ground game clicks in win over Spartans

IOWA CITY – It took a collaborative effort for Iowa’s rushing attack to take a step forward in Saturday’s 49-7 rout of Michigan State.
Limited to 77 yards on the ground a week earlier against Northwestern, the Hawkeyes topped that total early in the second quarter against the Spartans and never looked back as they piled up 226 yards on the ground.
“It was all about working together as one, everybody working together and doing their job,’’ sophomore Tyler Goodson said after collecting half of Iowa’s rushing yards.
Goodson collected his 113 yards on 14 carries, eight yards shy of his career high set last season at Nebraska, and scored touchdowns on first-half runs of three and nine yards.
His work included a career-long 71-yard carry in the second half and started with a six-yard gain on the Hawkeyes’ first snap of the day.
“It’s all about bringing a fresh mentality into each and every week,’’ Goodson said, saying it was important for the Iowa offense to learn from what didn’t happen against the Wildcats but to move forward.
“All week, it’s been about this game and nothing else, getting ready to go again.’’
Iowa offensive tackle Alaric Jackson said that mindset positioned the Hawkeyes to accomplish what they did against the Spartans.
The Hawkeyes’ ability to effectively move the ball on the ground facilitated the 15-of-27 effort for 167 yards that quarterback Spencer Petras had in the passing game.
“It felt good to come out and run it against somebody like we did after two weeks of coming up short,’’ Jackson said. “Guys played their butts off and concentrated on finishing everything, getting that extra one or two yards and doing the little details that make a difference.’’
Iowa accomplished that with Mark Kallenberger and Cody Ince starting on the offensive line in place of injured Coy Cronk and Kyler Schott.
“Guys did their jobs,’’ Jackson said. “We’ve been so close the last couple games. We had to keep pushing.’’
With Iowa grabbing a 35-0 lead by halftime, the Hawkeyes were able to spread things out offensively in the second half.
Goodson was one of seven players to carry the ball for Iowa, work that included 38 yards by receiver Charlie Jones, 31 yards from Mekhi Sargent and 28 yards on the first eight carries of true freshman Gavin Williams’ career.
“This was a good game for us to build some confidence,’’ Goodson said. “Being 0-2 was frustrating. We knew what we were capable of. It was just a matter of coming out and doing it and we got that done.’’
