IOWA CITY – Jay Higgins joked about how calm defensive coordinator Phil Parker was during a 42-minute lightning delay in first quarter Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

Western Michigan had hit Iowa with a 64-yard bomb for a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead, and the Hawkeyes had looked completely lost defending a quarterback read-option to that point in the first half.

The people who were most disappointed, however, were Higgins, Iowa’s middle linebacker, and the Hawkeyes defensive unit.

When the game restarted Iowa’s defense had gotten mad and after allowing 204 total yards in the first half, gave up just 35 and one first down in the second half in the Hawkeyes’ 41-10 victory.

“They ran some good concepts at us,” Higgins said of giving credit to Western Michigan.

Higgins said the answer to the defense’s first quarter struggles was all around them and nobody was pointing fingers, there was no anxiety on what to do and the next step was to do what the Hawkeyes defense does.

“We literally looked at each other and said, ‘guys, let’s just do our job,” Higgins said. “We didn’t make any new calls. We didn’t get new personnel. It was player-driven that something needed to happen.

“There has to be a level of accountability and trust. I’m out there with 10 guys, and I know that they know what they are doing. They are going to get their job done. The answers are out there. There was no cavalry coming. We knew it was going to be us that had to turn things around.”

He wasn’t going to miss again: Iowa Western transfer Anterio Thompson of Dubuque whiffed when he had a clear shot at blocked punt in the first half.

When Iowa pinned the Broncos deep early in the second half, he got another opportunity and Thompson, a 6-foot-3, 293-pound defensive linemen did not miss.

Thompson’s blocked punt resulted in a safety with 7 minutes and 30 seconds left in the third quarter and gave Iowa a 16-10 lead.

“I just saw mean him,” Thompson said of the block. “It was slow motion like the movies. The first one I missed, it was close, and I knew if the opportunity came back up, I was going to make that play.”

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Thompson has some special abilities, especially with his size.

"He’s worked extremely hard,” Ferentz said. “He got here in January…he’s got a chance. He doesn’t know how good he can become. He’s still figuring it out. But it is fun to watch him go.

“We always have some kind of block in. Usually when that happens (a blocked punt) it is good scheme, also good execution. Again, for a guy who weighs 290 pounds to be involved in that, he does some good things.”

White scores: Walk-on and fifth string running back Max White of Cedar Rapids Kennedy scored on a two-yard run with 30 seconds left for the final score and the sideline erupted like it was a game winner.

“I’m so proud of him,” defensive back Cooper DeJean said. “He is my roommate. He is a guy who comes in every single day and works his tail off. If you saw the sideline, I think a lot of guys were going crazy. Especially for a guy like him, who comes in and works his tail off. Everybody knows that he is a leader, and he barely played any snaps. Everybody respects him n the locker room.”

Ferentz said he had no qualms about going for it because he had the entire second team offensive line in and the call there is to always let those guys play it out.

And to see a hard worker like White score, that was the reward.

“The guys that don’t get to play a lot,” Ferentz said. “It’s easy when you’re out there playing, but the guys that do all the work, to see them get rewarded is a pretty cool thing.”