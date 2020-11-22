College football: Iowa's defense continues to force turnovers

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Zach VanValkenburg doesn’t have a complicated explanation for it.
The defensive end who recovered two fumbles Saturday in Iowa’s 41-21 victory at Penn State figures it was “absolutely pure luck’’ that he happened to be in a position to secure the takeaways the Hawkeyes turned into two touchdowns.
“The coaches always tell you to run to the ball and really, that’s a lot of what I’ve been doing,’’ VanValkenburg said. “I’ve just been in the right place at the right time.’’
VanValkenburg recovered his first fumble in the second quarter shortly after Iowa had taken a 10-7 lead at Beaver Stadium.
The second came on the first snap of the third quarter when Dane Belton popped the ball out of quarterback Will Levis’ hands and VanValkenburg recovered it at the Hawkeyes’ 46-yard line.
The fumble recoveries were followed by a pair of fourth quarter interceptions against a Penn State team which fell to 0-5 as its turnover tally grew to 13 for the season.
Iowa has forced 14 turnovers while building its 3-2 record and defensive linemen were ended up with the ball in their hands following each of the Nittany Lions’ four turnovers Saturday.
“We’re focusing on our assignments, that’s the main thing, but when we have an opportunity we do what we can to make the most of it,’’ Van Valkenburg said.
Matter of perspective: Iowa ran the ball 46 times and threw it 28 times against the Nittany Lions, a successful blend that receiver Brandon Smith said the Hawkeyes can live with.
“You always want the ball in your hands when you can get it, but mostly we want to win,’’ Smith said. “We all have a job to do.’’
Smith’s role includes being a productive blocker that has helped Iowa’s run game thrive in what was a balanced attack against Penn State.
The Hawkeyes collected 175 yards on the ground and 186 through the air, where quarterback Spencer Petras spread his 18 receptions among eight teammates.
“We’re doing what we can to help (Petras). It’s his first year starting and I remember my freshman year. It’s not easy,’’ said Smith, who caught three passes for 27 yards. “We’re all doing what we can to help him along.’’
Still sidelined: Offensive guard Kyler Schott missed a third straight game and defensive end John Waggoner sat out his second straight game for Iowa.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said Schott has a chance to return next Friday against Nebraska, while Waggoner was listed on the Hawkeyes’ depth chart for the Penn State as a second-team end.
Offensive tackle Coy Cronk did make the trip to Penn State and is nearing a return to the Hawkeyes’ rotation on the front five.
Stepping in: Offensive lineman Jack Plumb saw his most extensive action for Iowa.
Ferentz said tackle Mark Kallenberger “was a little hobbled,’’ providing Plumb with an opportunity.
“Mark’s certainly been playing well. It was good to get Jack Plumb in to play some meaningful snaps, good experience,’’ Ferentz said.
Delayed arrival: Iowa didn’t arrive at its hotel on Friday night until around after 10 p.m. (EST) because of travel issues.
The Hawkeyes were scheduled to take off from the airport in Cedar Rapids shortly after noon on Friday, but a mechanical issue with the charter plane that was waiting to take Iowa to the airport at State College, Pa.; prompted a lengthy delay.
Iowa players spent Friday afternoon at the Hawkeyes’ football facility in Iowa City, waiting for a replacement aircraft to be brought in and shortly after 6 p.m., the Hawkeyes eventually winged their way to Penn State.
“Things worked out,’’ Ferentz said. “Fortunately, we didn’t have an 11 o’clock game.’’
