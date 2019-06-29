IOWA CITY --- Iowa’s football team will slip into a bold gold look when Penn State visits Kinnick Stadium on Oct. 12.
Exchanging their traditional black jerseys and gold pants for a bright alternate look, the Hawkeyes unveiled a uniform consisting of bright gold jerseys and pants on social media on Thursday evening.
The jerseys include black numerals and black wing-like stripes above the chest, stripes that are not that different from the gold stripes trimmed in black that went across the top of jerseys worn during home games in the mid-1990s.
The helmets remain black with a larger gold Tigerhawk on the side as well as a larger gold stripe down the middle.
Iowa unveiled its new alternate look in a series of videos released Thursday, first providing a hint with a tight shot of a room full of players cheering their new fashion statement.
Later videos and photographs detailed the uniforms, with defensive end A.J. Epenesa, receiver Brandon Smith and quarterback Nate Stanley featured prominently and each posing for several shots with an actual live hawk.
The alternate look will be the first for Iowa since it wore mostly black uniforms highlighted with gray numerals on Nov. 4, 2017 when it rolled to a 55-24 victory over a third-ranked Ohio State team at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa has dabbled in alternate uniforms looks in the past on occasion.
Coach Kirk Ferentz suggested prior to the 2017 game that he wasn’t “a total curmudgeon” and was open to an occasional change of uniform, adding that his preference was for people to walk away from Kinnick Stadium talking about how good the team looked and not how good the team’s attire looked.
Iowa previously wore black-dominated alternate jerseys for a 2015 win over Minnesota and black jerseys and sliver helmets to honor veterans for a 2012 game against Purdue.
The Hawkeyes also took the field in throwback jerseys in 2004 celebrating the program's legendary 1939 Ironman team and in 2010 celebrating Iowa’s 1958 Rose Bowl championship team which finished first in the country in one postseason poll.
