SAN DIEGO – Iowa will honor the legacy of Hayden Fry by removing one of his most visible creations from Hawkeye helmets for Friday’s Holiday Bowl game.
The gold Tigerhawk decals will be removed from both sides of Iowa’s black helmets for the 7 p.m. game against USC, a move coach Kirk Ferentz said was made with the support of the Fry family.
“It just seemed fitting,’’ Ferentz said following Iowa’s midday bowl practice at Mesa College. “Hayden created that look and after talking it over with coach Fry’s family, it was something we felt was an appropriate way to recognize the loss and honor his contributions to the program.’’
Ferentz said Iowa will wear commemorative patches honoring Fry on jerseys during the 2020 season.
Fry, who died on Dec. 17 at the age of 90, coached the Hawkeyes to 143 victories over 20 seasons including wins in two of the three Holiday Bowl games Iowa participated in during his tenure. The third appearance ended in a tie.
“It’s just a big loss for everybody in the state of Iowa,’’ Ferentz said. “We’ll do all we can to respect that.’’
Fry actually set a precedent for removing the Tigerhawk logo from Hawkeye helmets one two occasions during his coaching career at Iowa.
They were removed from the helmets for a 1991 game at Ohio State the day after a shooting incident on the Iowa campus killed six and in 1996 for the Alamo Bowl when Diane Mitchell, the mother of Hawkeye player Mark Mitchell, was killed in an automobile accident on the way to the game.
Iowa’s helmets for the Holiday Bowl will include a decal on the back of the helmet that reads “BUMP,’’ in memory of the longtime Iowa athletics director who died Dec. 7 at the age of 94.
Both Fry and Elliott are members of the College Football Hall of Fame.
