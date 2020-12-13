College football: Iowa to face Michigan in Champions Week Saturday

For the Iowa football team, when it came to a Big Ten Champions Week assignment, the who, where and when didn’t matter one bit.
“Everything this season has been about taking it all one day, one week at a time,’’ Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston said. “You can’t get too far ahead. Appreciate the moment. Just looking forward to keep playing with my teammates as long as I can.’’
The Hawkeyes will get that chance Saturday, welcoming Michigan to Kinnick Stadium for a 6 p.m. match-up that will be televised by ESPN.
The Big Ten announced that Sunday when it unveiled pairings for its Champions Week, providing conference teams with one last game in the league’s shortened 2020 season.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said following the Hawkeyes’ 28-7 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday that it made little difference to him who Iowa would take on this week.
The Hawkeyes will prepare for the Wolverines while navigating practices around final exams.
“This kind of situation is a lot easier now than it would have been one of the first three or four weeks of the season when your team really doesn’t know how to practice, how to do things,’’ Ferentz said.
“Our guys right now I think at least know how to operate. That makes it a little bit easier.’’
Ferentz believes the Hawkeyes are looking forward to whatever additional opportunities might be out there for Iowa.
“Hopefully we’re going to keep playing football, sounds like we have a chance for two more games which sounds great,’’ Ferentz said. “We still have a lot of work do.’’
The Wolverines defeated Iowa 10-3 last season at Michigan Stadium, but Iowa has won five of the last seven games between the teams including the last four games it has played against Michigan at Kinnick Stadium.
The most recent was in 2016 when senior Keith Duncan kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired to give Iowa a 14-13 victory over a Michigan team ranked second at the time.
In pairing the Hawkeyes against the Wolverines and putting together other games to be played on Friday and Saturday, the Big Ten ditched its initial plan to create match-ups based on like finishes in the standings.
Iowa finished second in the Big Ten West at 6-2 and will ride a six-game win streak into its match-up with Michigan, which is 2-4. The Wolverines finished sixth in the Big Ten East and canceled games the past two weekends against Maryland and Ohio State because of COVID-19 issues within its program.
In straying from its initial objective, the Big Ten preserved two century-old trophy games that did not get played during the shortened regular season because of the coronavirus.
Wisconsin is scheduled to host Minnesota in the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe at 3 p.m. on Saturday, while the Old Oaken Bucket will be at stake when Purdue visits Indiana at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
All games other than Saturday’s 11 a.m. championship game between Ohio State and Northwestern in Indianapolis will be played on campus sites.
That includes Illinois visiting Penn State at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, a match-up to be televised by FS1 that will have offensive coordinator Rod Smith serving as the Fighting Illini coach following the firing of Lovie Smith on Sunday.
Illinois and Penn State have not met since 2018 when the Nittany Lions won a 63-24 game in Champaign. The Fighting Illini’s last win in the series came in 2014 by a 16-14 score at Memorial Stadium.
Other pairings include Nebraska visiting Rutgers at 3 p.m. on Friday and Michigan State playing at Maryland at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
