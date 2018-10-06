MINNEAPOLIS – Iowa accomplished a lot on its way to a 48-31 win at Minnesota on Saturday.
The Hawkeyes started fast, chased Golden Gophers quarterback Zack Annexstad with a ferocious defensive approach and made the most of a variety of opportunities on special teams.
Mostly, Iowa learned how to persevere on its way to earning its first Big Ten victory in its first road game of the season.
“It’s not easy to win on the road in the Big Ten, but we came together and got it done,’’ Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse said. “We’re going to look at the tape and see that we have a lot of work to do, but we’re going to see some good things, too.’’
On offense, Iowa scored touchdowns on its first two possessions of the game to double its combined offensive output from the first four games of the season.
With Minnesota loaded up to deny Iowa a chance to get its ground game going, quarterback Nate Stanley started the day by completing 14 of his first 22 passes, leading the junior to a 314-yard game that included touchdown passes to four different Hawkeyes.
Iowa’s defense got after Minnesota’s true freshman quarterback from the start, with Anthony Nelson sacking him three times in the first half as part of an aggressive effort which dropped the Golden Gophers’ signal caller five times behind the line for drive-killing losses totaling 31 yards.
Iowa turned Minnesota over four times, as well, including a combined three interceptions by two true freshmen cornerbacks Riley Moss and Julius Brents, who were making the first starts of their career in place of injured starters.
The Hawkeyes executed a fake field goal that led T.J. Hockenson to run for a touchdown in the second quarter, made the most of 49- and 34-yard kickoff returns by Ihmir Smith-Marsette and benefited from consistent punting of Colten Rastetter.
“We did a lot of the things we’ve been talking about the past couple of weeks,’’ said Hockenson, who put Iowa ahead to stay when he caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Stanley to complete a game-opening 10-play, 53-yard drive.
“We’ve spent a lot of time working to start faster and do a better job right out of the chute. That was something we need to do and it helped us. We got off to the type of start we wanted to, put the foot on the gas and got after it.’’
The same proved to be the case with tone-setting work on defense.
Annexstead struggled to get comfortable.
“Sacks to me are the result of everybody doing their job,’’ Nelson said. “It’s four guys reading their lanes, the guys on the back end doing their thing. It took a good job by everybody.’’
Iowa relied on its strengths to earn its fourth straight win in the border rivalry, racing to the north end zone at TCF Bank Stadium to hoist the Floyd of Rosedale trophy and celebrate with Hawkeye fans in the crowd of 48,911.
“We got beat by a much more mature football team,’’ Golden Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said. “There were a lot of instances where we beat ourselves. … It’s like touching a hot stove. After enough times when you touch it, you don’t touch it anymore.’’
After Hockenson put Iowa on the board, Stanley hit Smith-Marsette and Nick Easley for scores from 60 and 21 yards in the second quarter to help the Hawkeyes to a 28-17 halftime lead.
He also hit Noah Fant for a 5-yard score in the third quarter, part of a 23-of-39 passing performance.
Stanley also turned the ball over twice, throwing an interception late in the second quarter that led Annexstad to the second of his three touchdown passes and getting stripped of the ball as he reached back to pass in the third quarter.
That led to a 1-yard touchdown run by Seth Green which pulled the Golden Gophers within a 31-24 score with 7 minutes, 36 seconds to go in the third, a touchdown which Iowa answered on a touchdown drive set up by a 49-yard kickoff return by Smith-Marsette.
The Hawkeyes (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) didn’t let Minnesota come within a single possession again, but left with mixed feelings.
“We made too many mistakes, things that we have to clean up,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “The turnovers, they impacted our last game (a loss to Wisconsin) and it was the same thing today. On the flip side, we played through our mistakes and things we did to hurt ourselves. We kept fighting.’’
So did the Gophers (3-2, 0-2), posting their second-highest scoring total of the season and accumulating 320 yards of offense, 100 shy of the total Iowa collected.
“We gave up 31 points and that’s not what we’re about,’’ Iowa free safety Jake Gervase said. “We’ll go back to work to get better, but we got the win and we get to bring Floyd back to Iowa City. We’ll move on from here.’’
Iowa 48, Minnesota 31
Iowa 14 14 10 10 — 48
Minnesota 7 10 7 7 — 31
First Quarter
IOWA — Hockenson 3 pass from Stanley (Recinos kick), 8:49. (Drive: 10 plays, 53 yards, 4:40).
IOWA — Smith-Marsette 60 pass from Stanley (Recinos kick), 5:48. (Drive: 3 plays, 62 yards, 1:24).
MIN — Bateman 3 pass from Z.Annexstad (Carpenter kick), :58. (Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:50).
Second Quarter
IOWA — Hockenson 4 run (Recinos kick), 5:57. (Drive: 14 plays, 74 yards, 6:06).
MIN — FG Carpenter 49, 4:00. (Drive: 6 plays, 43 yards, 1:57).
IOWA — Easley 21 pass from Stanley (Recinos kick), 1:35. (Drive: 5 plays, 49 yards, 0:27).
MIN — T.Johnson 6 pass from Z.Annexstad (Carpenter kick), :53. (Drive: 2 plays, 6 yards, 0:09).
Third Quarter
IOWA — FG Recinos 40, 11:41. (Drive: 9 plays, 53 yards, 3:19).
MIN — Green 1 run (Carpenter kick), 7:36. (Drive: 2 plays, 3 yards, 0:36).
IOWA — Fant 5 pass from Stanley (Recinos kick), 4:03. (Drive: 9 plays, 51 yards, 3:33.
Fourth Quarter
IOWA — FG Recinos 20, 9:20. (Drive: 4 plays, 7 yards, 2:39).
MIN — Bateman 7 pass from Z.Annexstad (Carpenter kick), 5:35. (Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 3:45).
IOWA — Sargent 2 run (Recinos kick), 1:27. (Drive: 8 plays, 45 yards, 4:08).
A — 48,199.
TEAMS STATISTICS
IOWA MIN
First downs 18 20
Rushes-yards 40-106 31-86
Passing 314 234
Comp-Att-Int 23-39-1 18-36-4
Return Yards 83 22
Punts-Avg. 4-40.0 4-37.75
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-45 2-10
Time of Possession 33:17 26:43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
IOWA — Kelly-Martin 20-47, Sargent 9-33, T.Young 5-18, Smith-Marsette 1-6, Ross 1-5, Hockenson 1-4, Fant 1-(minus 2), (Team) 1-(minus 2), Stanley 1-(minus 3).
MINNESOTA — Ibrahim 13-62, Williams 5-28, Green 8-27, Z.Annexstad 5-(minus 31).
Passing
IOWA — Stanley 23-39-1, 314 yards.
MINNESOTA — Herbers 0-1-0, 0 yards, Green 1-2-1, 16 yards, Z.Annexstad 17-33-3, 218 yards.
Receiving
IOWA — Easley 6-52, B.Smith 5-68, Fant 4-27, Smith-Marsette 3-78, Hockenson 3-49, Kelly-Martin 2-40.
MINNESOTA — Bateman 7-65, T.Johnson 6-107, Autman-Bell 3-61, Ibrahim 2-1.
Tackles (solo-ast-total)
IOWA — Jones 5-4-9, Colbert 3-5-8, Gervase 3-3-6, Nelson 4-1-5,Moss 4-1-5, Hockaday 1-4-5, Golston 3-0-3, Brents 1-2-3, Stone 1-2-3, Hooker 1-2-3, Nelson 2-0-2, Hesse 1-1-2, Smith-Marsette 1-0-1, Ross 1-0-1, Subbert 1-0-1, Brincks 1-0-1, Wade 0-1-1, Epenesa 0-1-1, Young 0-1-1, Welch 0-1-1, Lattimore 0-1-1.
MINNESOTA — Huff 8-3-11, Barber 5-5-10, Cashman 7-0-7, Renner 4-2-6, Shenault 4-0-4, Coughlin 3-1-4, Smith 3-1-4, Williamson 2-2-4, Maritn 1-3-4, Silver 2-1-3, Thomas 2-1-3, Smith 1-2-3, Moore 0-3-3, DeLattiboudere 1-0-1, Weyler 1-0-1, Durr 1-0-1, Huff 1-0-1, Johnson 1-0-1.
Tackles for loss
IOWA — Jones 2-8, Nelson 3-19, Golston 1-5, Hesse 1-4.
MINNESOTA — Huff 0.5-1, Barber 1-3, Renner 0.5-2, Coughlin 1-7, Martin 0.5-0, Silver 1-2, Moore 0.5-1, DeLattiboudere 1-2.
Sacks
IOWA — Jones 1-7, Nelson 3-19, Golston 1-5.
MINNESOTA — Coughlin 1-7.
