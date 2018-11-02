IOWA CITY – In the thick of the race for the championship in the Big Ten West Division and looking for any edge it can find, special performances on special teams are making a difference in the Hawkeyes’ season.
Kicker Miguel Recinos has been successful in his last nine field goal attempts, punter Colten Rastetter has increased his average nearly five yards per punt from where it was a year ago and Ihmir Smith-Marsette ranks second in the country with an average of 33.7 yards on kickoff returns.
“Every little thing matters,’’ Rastetter said. “Every yard, it can make a difference and we feel like on special teams we have a chance to create an advantage over the teams we are playing.’’
The Hawkeyes hope to put that advantage to work over the final weeks of the regular season, beginning with Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Purdue.
Recinos and Rastetter are building on experiences gained in past seasons, delivering an increased contribution to the team with greater consistency in their performances.
“It’s about everyone, the guys up front, what Jackson (Subbert, Iowa’s first-year snapper) does and the holds that (Rastetter) is putting down. It all has to work in concert and that’s happening,’’ said Recinos, a senior from Mason City.
“Things have come together nicely and it is making the kind of difference that we would hope it would make.’’
Recinos knocked through a career-long 49-yard field goal among two successful attempts in last week’s game at Penn State, a follow up to the career-best three field goals he hit a week earlier despite winds gusting over 40 miles per hour in Iowa’s win over Maryland.
Following a 3-for-6 start to the season in field goal attempts, Recinos has been successful in 12 of his 15 attempts this season and is perfect in 28 PAT kicks to rank fourth in the Big Ten in kick scoring.
“This is a business where you’re only as good as your last kick, but we’ve been able to contribute with the type of consistency that I hope for,’’ Recinos said.
Like Recinos, Rastetter walked onto the Hawkeye program. The junior from Guttenberg, Iowa, dealt with his share of inconsistencies as a first-year starter last season.
He averaged 37.8 yards on 55 punts last season, an average that has grown to 42 yards on 28 attempts this season. Rastetter has already surpassed his total number of punts placed inside the 20-yard line from a year ago, increasing his total from 11 to 13.
“Last year, the whole year was a learning experience that I’ve tried to build off of,’’ Rastetter said. “I spent a lot of time in the offseason watching film of what I had done, good and bad, and I’ve tried to learn from all of it.’’
While Smith-Marsette in his role as a receiver has other avenues to compete, the life of a specialist can be a lonely one.
Practices tend to be off to the side as the rest of the team works, but Rastetter finds himself drawing on what he has learned from watching Recinos work.
“He’s a very determined individual,’’ Rastetter said. “If he fails at something, he comes back twice as hard trying to improve and show the team that he’s dedicated.’’
Rastetter has embraced that mindset as well.
He has developed a stronger focus and a more determined approach over the past week, growing from letting jeers from the crowd following a poor punt a year ago impact the rest of his game to approaching things with a more resilient attitude.
“You hear the negativity. At least I did last year. I let that all that get to me last year and you can’t do that. It led from one mistake to another and that’s only asking for trouble,’’ Rastetter said.
Rastetter and Recinos are among a number of Hawkeyes who spent time working with the athletic department’s sports psychologist, Dr. Carmen Tebbe Priebe, working to develop positive approaches that allow them to compete.
“Coach (Kirk) Ferentz made it available to anyone who wanted to participate and she’s done a good job of helping us develop a plan to compete,’’ Rastetter said. “For me, that meant developing a plan to move on from one punt to the next.’’
Iowa’s specialists are getting more attention from coaches as well.
LeVar Woods assumed the role of special teams coordinator in January and Ferentz believes that is making a difference.
“We’re putting a little more attention on special teams and the results, I feel, are showing on the field,’’ Ferentz said.
Recinos sees that as well.
He said there is a greater level of accountability now with a dedicated coach overseeing things.
“We’re not just off on our own anymore. I think we’re all understanding how special teams can make a big difference for us at Iowa,’’ Recinos said. “There’s a connection there now that maybe wasn’t quite the same in the past. We’re here to make a difference and help us win games. That’s clearer now than ever.’’
