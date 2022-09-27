College football: Iowa looks forward to Michigan rematch

IOWA CITY – That was then. This is now.

While there were lessons learned in the 42-3 beating Michigan handed the Iowa football team in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game, the Hawkeyes are looking forward, not back this week.

“It’s 2022, not 2021, just like 2019 was not 2016,’’ Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras said Tuesday. “It’s a new year and that’s the way we’re going at it.’’

Some things haven’t changed in the nine months since the Hawkeyes were handed the second-worst loss during coach Kirk Ferentz’s tenure on the Iowa sidelines.

“They have a lot of really good players, and they’ve been very productive, very successful,’’ Ferentz said. “It’s going to take our best team effort to have a chance in this ballgame. So, it’s a big challenge for us.’’

Ferentz said this year’s Michigan team seems to have picked up where last year’s team left off, winning its first Big Ten football championship since sharing the title with Iowa in 2004.

The fourth-ranked Wolverines, who haven’t won at Kinnick Stadium in four visits since an overtime victory in 2005, arrive for Saturday’s 11:05 a.m. game with a 4-0 record and an offense which is averaging a nation-leading 50 points per game.

That, as much as anything that transpired in the past has the Hawkeyes’ attention as they prepare for their first Big Ten home game of the season.

“We can’t do anything about what happened in the past,’’ defensive back Kaevon Merriweather said. “It’s about getting ready for this Michigan team, which is another good one.’’

Running back Blake Corum enters the game coming off a 243-yard rushing effort on 30 carries in the Wolverines’ 34-27 victory over Maryland last weekend.

Although last year’s starting quarterback Cade McNamara returns, J.J. McCarthy has settled in under center and has completed 80 percent of his 60 pass attempts through three starts.

Simply put, the Hawkeyes have plenty to prepare for this week.

“It’s great to have a top-five team coming into Kinnick. We know the crowd will be into it, there will be a lot of energy, but we know that we have to be on top of our game,’’ Merriweather said.

That didn’t happen last December in Indianapolis and if the Hawkeyes take anything from that game, Ferentz said understanding the importance of paying attention to the details should be at the top of the list.

He suggested he’ll leave the notion of viewing this as some sort of revenge game up to the individuals.

“Those words aren’t coming out of my mouth,’’ Ferentz said.

Instead, he simply wants Iowa to be ready.

“If you aren’t on top of things and you give up a couple of big plays, all of a sudden the hill against these guys gets pretty steep,’’ Ferentz said. “When you’re trying to ascend a hill like that against a team that’s that talented, it’s tough. It’s tough and then they’ve got you where they want you.’’

Big plays made a big difference early in the Big Ten title game, where Corum scored on a 67-yard run and Roman Wilson caught a 75-yard touchdown pass to leave the Hawkeyes in a 14-0 first-quarter hole.

That is why Ferentz said finding a way to keep the game close is where Iowa’s work begins.

“You have to make sure that every play is sound and if they’re going to get something, make them really work and earn it,’’ Ferentz said.

“We didn’t do that necessarily do that last year. If somebody has motivation that comes out of that – I think we all want to do better needless to say – but it’s not as simple as ‘Hey, let’s go get these guys.’ I wish it was.’’

While Michigan returns eight starters on offensive from last year’s team and has just four returning defensive starters, Petras said the Wolverines’ look a lot like last year’s team.

“They have a new defensive coordinator (in former Vanderbilt coordinator Jesse Minter), but a lot of what they do is the same,’’ Petras said. “They know what they want to be and they know how to make it work. They’ll have some new wrinkles, everybody does, but they are still who they are.’’

Fullback Monte Pottebaum sees that as well.

“We know what they’re capable of, we saw that last year,’’ Pottebaum said. “It wasn’t a lot of fun getting beat by 39 points. That’s not what Iowa football is about. It’s up to us to be ready to go.’’

IOWA ITEMS

Season-ending injury: Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with an injury he suffered during the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten opener at Rutgers last weekend.

Coach Kirk Ferentz said Jacobs, who was returning to action against the Scarlet Knights after missing two games with “a soft tissue injury,’’ will undergo surgery this week.

“That’s obviously a tough break. Tough for the team, but most importantly just tough on the individual. That’s the worst part about injuries,’’ Ferentz said.

Johnson sidelined: Starting receiver Keagan Johnson, whose production has been limited to two receptions in Iowa’s game against Nevada, will miss a second straight game with a lingering hamstring situation.

“Right now, he will not be with us this week,’’ Ferentz said. “So, we will take that a day at a time, a week at a time and keep moving forward.’’

Group effort: Leshon Williams, Kaleb Johnson and Gavin Williams combined to rush for 139 yards in last week’s 27-10 win at Rutgers, carrying 11, 15 and seven times respectively.

Ferentz wouldn’t mind seeing that type of balance continue.

“My guess is we’re going to need all three of them,’’ Ferentz said. “All three of them are really quality players and all have different strengths and weaknesses, so I’m glad they’re on our team.’’