College football: Iowa kept Ibrahim in check

MINNEAPOLIS – Mohamed Ibrahim got his carries Friday night, but the nation’s leading rusher had to work for his yards against Iowa.
The Hawkeye defense held the Minnesota running back 46 yards below his season average of 190 yards per game, finishing with 144 yards on 33 carries.
Iowa expected Ibrahim to be the Golden Gophers’ workhorse and he was, but the Hawkeye plan wasn’t centered on one individual.
It was all about doing the job as a team and limiting Minnesota to a 7-of-16 conversion rate on third down made a difference in Iowa’s 35-7 victory at TCF Bank Stadium.
“It was all about working together as a defense and doing out own part,’’ linebacker Jack Campbell said. “We had to get to our fits and play physical football.’’
That approach worked.
Iowa limited Ibrahim to 4.4 yards per carry, well below the average of 5.9 yards he came into the game averaging.
“The plan was to do what we could stop the run, no matter who had the ball,’’ defensive end Chauncey Golston said. “We just had to get to the ball. That’s where it started.’’
Missed opportunities: Both Iowa and Minnesota failed to score after intercepting passes in the first half.
Keith Duncan sent a 50-yard field goal try wide right after the Hawkeyes’ Jack Koerner picked off a Tanner Morgan pass and returned it to the Minnesota 26-yard line with 1 minute, 35 seconds to play in the first half.
The interception was Koerner’s third in as many games for Iowa and extended the string of consecutive games that the Hawkeyes have intercepted at least one pass to 11.
The Golden Gophers’ James Gordon intercepted a Spencer Petras pass in the first quarter, but a personal foul on Minnesota followed by an unsportsmanlike conduct flag on the Gophers’ bench backed the Gophers up 30 yards before they ever took a snap.
Minnesota eventually ended up punting from the Iowa 41-yard line.
First snaps: Campbell and defensive tackle Austin Schulte saw their first action of the season after missing the Hawkeyes’ first three games because of illness and injury, respectively.
A middle linebacker from Cedar Falls, Campbell entered the game late in the first quarter and collected his first tackle of the season on the final play of the quarter.
“It felt good to be out there,’’ Campbell said. “Coming into the game the coaches said I needed to be ready about every two series to go and they pretty much stuck to that plan.’’
Schulte, a senior from Pella, saw his first action in the second quarter.
The Hawkeyes were without starting offensive linemen Coy Cronk and Kyler Schott for a second straight game. Cronk made the trip to Minnesota. Schott did not.
Cody Ince and Mark Kallenberger started on the offensive front in place of the two injured players.
Minnesota played without starting cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, the most experienced starter in the Gophers’ secondary.
Eye on the future: College football on a Friday night in a city that is home to an airline hub proved to be an attractive option for at least one group.
Scouts from 15 NFL teams were scheduled to be in attendance to take a look at the Hawkeyes and Golden Gophers.
Teams represented included Baltimore, Buffalo, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Green Bay, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Minnesota, San Francisco, Seattle and Tampa Bay. The Vikings and 49ers had multiple scouts in attendance.
The group, three times larger than what had seen Iowa previously, undoubtedly had its eyes on several players who are regarded as potential future first-round NFL selections, Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman, Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon and center Tyler Linderbaum.
Frosty start: The 33-degree temperature at kickoff Friday made it the 12th coldest of the 79 games Minnesota has hosted at TCF Bank Stadium.
Running back Tyler Goodson found a winter coat and heated benches to be great accessories while quarterback Spencer Petras grew accustomed to the wind chill of 24 degrees.
“Once I got out there and worked up a bit of a sweat, it didn’t seem so bad,’’ Petras said.
Snow ball: A pair of early-season snows deposited around four inches in Minneapolis this week.
A crew spent a couple of hours before kickoff clearing snow off of theater-style seats where the limited number of players’ guests were allowed to sit, forcing social distancing by leaving the snow in the seats that were not ticketed for use.
Duncan nominated: Iowa kicker Keith Duncan is one of 30 players in the Football Bowl Subdivision nominated for the Senior CLASS Award.
The honor focuses on the total student-athlete, recognizing a senior with notable achievement in four areas, community, classroom, character and competition.
Duncan is one of three Big Ten players and one of two kickers nominated for the award which will be announced in December. A returning consensus all-American, Duncan has hit 4-of-6 field goals and 14 of his 15 of his PAT attempts this season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!