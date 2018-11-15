IOWA CITY – Mekhi Sargent may miss the warm temperatures and sandy beaches he enjoyed growing up in Key West but in a lesson-filled first season at Iowa, the sophomore running back has found football paradise.
“It hasn’t always been easy, but this is where I want to be,’’ Sargent said. “To be playing in the Big Ten, it’s everything I always wanted. It’s what I dreamed of growing up.’’
Sargent made the first start of his career for the Hawkeyes last week against Northwestern and tops the depth chart at running back again as Iowa works toward Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Illinois.
He’s earned that opportunity with his work as part of a three-player rotation at running back and Sargent continues to split time with Toren Young and Ivory Kelly-Martin.
Sargent brings a level of elusiveness to the position, using his 5-foot-10, 210-pound body to effectively work inside and out in the run game in addition to providing quarterback Nate Stanley with an effective option as a receiver.
Through 10 games, Sargent has carried the ball a team-leading 109 times for 454 yards, second on the team to the 480 yards Young has gained in 101 rushes.
He has also caught 12 passes for 142 yards and is currently Iowa’s fifth-leading receiver.
Sargent earned his starting opportunity after leading Iowa with 91 rushing yards at Penn State and collecting two of his team-leading six rushing touchdowns the following week at Purdue.
He also led Iowa with 27 rushing yards last week as the Hawkeye ground game was limited to 64 yards by Northwestern.
He also had the first of Iowa’s two fourth-quarter fumbles, the first lost by an Hawkeye back in 490 carries dating to a James Butler fumble in the second quarter of a late-October game in 2017 against Minnesota.
“All you can do is try to learn from those situations and make certain that the next time you’re in that position that you do your job, take care of the football and keep things moving in the right direction,’’ Sargent said.
For the most part, Sargent has helped the Hawkeye offense more forward.
He arrived at Iowa in June following an all-American redshirt freshman season at Iowa Western Community College, where he rushed for 1,449 yards on 205 carries last season.
Sargent arrived in Council Bluffs having never visited the campus before enrolling at the junior college, but knowing how highly coach Scott Strohmeier’s program was regarded in helping players get to the next level.
“It turned out to be a great decision,’’ Sargent said. “Growing up in Key West, it’s not a place that a lot of recruiters get to. Our road games in high school, they were all pretty much a three-hour bus ride. It’s hard to get noticed when you play high school ball there.’’
That didn’t deter Sargent from competing. His playing weight has been over 200 since his sophomore year of high school and he’s learned how to use that size to complement his quickness.
A first-team all-state selection as a senior at the high-school level in Florida, Sargent made the most of his time at Iowa Western, including adjusting to a different climate.
“The cold, it was something new for me. I continued to compete but there were a couple of days that first winter, it almost chased me back home,’’ Sargent said.
Both Sargent and the Hawkeyes are glad that didn’t happen.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said beyond the team-wide struggles offensively against Northwestern, Sargent has been showing the type of growth Iowa coaches hoped to see from him this season.
“Nobody had a great night the other night, but the two weeks prior to that, I really thought he was playing really well and doing a lot of great things But, we’ve got to get him started,’’ Ferentz said.
“It’s not fair to hand a back a ball and expect him to go do it. We didn’t give him enough opportunity or give any of the guys carrying the ball the other night enough opportunity. That’s what we’re going to try to get going a little better this week.’’
Sargent counts on being part of the solution.
Ten games into his Big Ten career, he’s discovered what it’s like to compete at 110,000-seat Beaver Stadium at Penn State, he’s experienced success and dealt with failure, trying to learn from it all.
“I’ve found that at this level, every little detail is key,’’ Sargent said. “Part of Division I football is that every little thing makes a difference and I feel like I’ve seen that and understand it. I’m still working, still figuring things out just like the other sophomores are, but we’re all working hard.’’
Following last week’s struggles in the run game, Sargent considers that to be a necessity as the Hawkeyes prepare to face an Illinois run defense that ranks 14th in the Big Ten, allowing 247.9 yards per game on the ground.
“We’ve watched film. We’ve got to clean up our mistakes. The coaches, they’re putting us in a good position to have success but we have to execute. That’s on us, not them,’’ Sargent said.
“We have a young running back group, but we’ve got to keep being driven and determined to get better to make it all work. We know we can get it done. We just have to make it happen.’’
