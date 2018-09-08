IOWA CITY -- What a difference a year makes.
Iowa and Iowa State set the track shoes aside and settled Saturday’s Cy-Hawk showdown at Kinnick Stadium the old-fashioned way – in the trenches.
That was where the Hawkeyes separated themselves from the Cyclones, grinding out a 13-3 win to earn their fourth consecutive win over their instate rival in a game that was much different from the 44-41 overtime shootout Iowa won a year earlier.
“This feels a lot better,’’ defensive end Parker Hesse said. “The way they ran all over us over there, we didn’t forget that. We weren’t going to let that happen again.’’
Defensive tackle Matt Nelson said that is easier said than done.
“They stuck it to us last year over there,’’ Nelson said. “… With the skill players they have, we know that we had to be on top of our game.’’
Accomplishing that provided Iowa with an opportunity to pull away in the second half from a 3-3 halftime score.
Limited to 73 yards in the first half, the Hawkeyes’ offense gained a little traction in the final two quarters on its way to a 271-yard game.
Miguel Recinos pushed Iowa in front to stay when he matched a career-best effort with a 48-yard field goal with 6 minutes, 34 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
And ultimately, a 13-play, 83-yard drive gave the Hawkeyes the cushion they needed to hold onto the Cy-Hawk Trophy for another year.
A 30-yard pass from Nate Stanley to Brandon Smith set up a two-yard carry into the end zone by Mekhi Sargent with 4:47 left in the game, the only touchdown either offense manufactured.
“We spent all day looking for a spark and Brandon’s catch was huge. That was a big confidence boost for him and what we needed as a team,’’ said Stanley, who completed 16 of 28 passes for 166 yards.
The Iowa junior said a second straight strong performance from the Iowa defense continued to make a difference as the offense works to settle in.
“The defense is playing extremely well right now and while we're working to put up points, they’re helping us out until we can get it going,’’ Stanley said.
After Sargent scored his first Iowa touchdown, the defense ended any chance of a comeback for the Cyclones in their season opener when Chauncey Golston recovered a fumble forced by A.J. Epenesa as he stripped the ball from Iowa State quarterback Zeb Noland, who worked the fourth quarter after starter Kyle Kempt exited with a knee injury.
“We spend a lot of time working to make game-changing plays, working on strips like that,’’ Epenesa said.
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said the Hawkeyes exposed some vulnerable areas on a Cyclone offensive line that remains a work in progress.
“It was hard offensively when we could not sustain any consistency, especially up front,’’ Campbell said. “It exposed us in some of the most critical times. The reality of it was the end result.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz liked the grit he saw from the Iowa defense.
“I thought we played smart defense. We didn’t give up easy plays,’’ Ferentz said. “Last year, things came a little too easily for them.’’
Iowa’s work started with getting 11 helmets to Iowa State running back David Montgomery.
The Hawkeyes accomplished that and more, limiting the all-Big 12 running back to 44 yards on 17 carries and holding the Cyclones’ offense to 19 rushing yards on 25 tries and 188 yards overall.
“All year last year, he was running right through people, not just us, he’s a really good back,’’ Ferentz said. “He had our attention.’’
That started during a first half that ended in a 3-3 deadlock as the teams combined for 178 yards of offense.
The Cyclones collected their points on their first drive, moving 66 yards on 13 plays, including a 31-yard pass from Kempt to Deshaunte Jones that moved the ball into Iowa territory.
ISU marched to the Iowa 1-yard line, but an incompletion on third down followed by a false start forced the Cyclones to settle for a 23-yard field goal by Connor Assalley.
“To hold them to three there and not give up the six, that was a big start for us,’’ said Iowa cornerback Matt Hankins, who dropped receiver Dylan Soehner for no gain on a tone-setting first-and-goal play from the Iowa 2.
“The coaches always tell us we don’t start the fire but we’re there to put it out. We didn’t give up the six. We got it done.’’
The 3-0 lead stuck until Recinos hit from 31 yards to tie the game with 5:18 remaining in the half.
The Hawkeyes weren’t without earlier chances created by a shaky debut by Iowa State punter Corey Dunn.
A sophomore junior college transfer, Dunn shanked punts of 13 and 14 yards in the first half to set Iowa up on the Iowa State 21- and 28-yard lines, but the Hawkeyes hit only .500 in making ISU pay for the short punts.
Recinos sent a 38-yard try wide left late in the first quarter after Iowa took over on the 21 before hitting his game-tying field goal after Iowa took over on the 28 midway through the second quarter.
“The day ended a lot better than it started,’’ Recinos said. “To win this game four straight years, we got it done and that was the ultimate goal.’’
