MINNEAPOLIS – One pass at a time, Riley Moss and Julius Brents received an education during the Iowa football team’s 48-31 win Saturday at Minnesota.
The first two true freshmen to start at cornerback positions for the Hawkeyes in a single game in at least 40 seasons tasted success and failure in the most extensive action of their young collegiate careers, filling a need as they replaced injured Matt Hankins and Michael Ojemudia.
“When you’re the new guy out there, you’re going to get picked on a little bit,’’ Iowa free safety Jake Gervase said. “That’s how it works. I told them (Friday) night that no matter what, they needed to keep fighting, keep playing and they did. I’m proud of both of those guys.’’
Moss was beaten badly on a couple of plays in the first half, but responded by intercepting a pair of passes.
Brents added his first career interception as well, joining a pick party that included one by a third Hawkeye making his first career start, Geno Stone.
True freshmen are not made available to the media by Iowa, but in an interview with a university spokesman Moss said he found adjusting to the speed of the game to be among his biggest challenges.
“First quarter was a little rough,’’ Moss said. “Me and Julius, we sat in there and got used to it. It worked out well.’’
He found taking Gervase’s advice to be beneficial.
“Bad things are going to happen. I knew they were going to come my way,’’ Moss said. “I’m a true freshman so I knew it was coming. I just had to bounce back and rely on my technique.’’
Moss finished with five tackles and followed a second quarter interception by returning one in the fourth quarter 36 yards, setting up a drive which led to a Miguel Recinos field goal.
Brents collected three tackles and broke up two additional passes in addition to the one he intercepted.
“Both of those guys got picked on a little bit, but they kept fighting and competing and I felt like they played better as the game went on,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
Both Hankins and Ojemudia were available to play Saturday, but Hankins watched with a cast on his left wrist and Ojemudia was limited to work on special teams after being limited in practice much of the past two weeks.
“Julius and Riley, they did a great job stepping in and competing,’’ strong safety Amani Hooker said. “We needed them and they came though and kept fighting.’’
Moss said the experience will benefit him moving forward.
“It builds confidence,’’ he said. “I think I earned some trust on the defense. To have twos (reserves) who can go in and play just as good as the starters, it’ll work out well for us. … It gave me confidence, let me know that I can do this. I’m meant to be here.’’
