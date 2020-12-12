College football: Iowa badgers Wisconsin to win sixth straight

“I don’t get to watch a lot of our defense but it seemed like every time I looked up they were dropping somebody behind the line,’’ said Petras, who completed 14-of-25 passes for 211 yards.

“We knew it would take a total team effort and it did. We just kept chipping away, trying to make some good things happen and ultimately they did.’’

The leg of kicker Keith Duncan sent the Hawkeyes into the locker room with a 6-0 lead of a first half filled with defense.

Duncan connected on field goals of 30 and 45 yards, one in each of the first two quarters to break the monotony of a string of punts by both teams.

Iowa and Wisconsin traded 13 punts in the first half – seven by the Hawkeyes and six by the Badgers – while combining for 10 drives of three and out and nine first downs.

The Hawkeyes held Wisconsin to 66 yards in the first two quarters while Iowa needed a 20-yard pass by Spencer Petras to Tyler Goodson to reach 112 yards for the half and set up a field goal that doubled Iowa’s lead.

Duncan connected from 45 yards with one second remaining in the half to secure a 6-0 margin.