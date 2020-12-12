College football: Iowa badgers Wisconsin to win sixth straight

IOWA CITY – Iowa found a unique way Saturday to celebrate the conclusion of the most unique regular season in Hawkeye football history.
Seconds after finishing off a 28-7 victory in the latest Big Ten game ever played on the Hawkeyes’ home turf, Iowa players were making snow angels on the turf following the program’s first win over Wisconsin in five years.
“Special day all the way around,’’ defensive end Chauncey Golston said.
In many respects, the Hawkeyes beat the Badgers at their own game.
An Iowa defense which watched Wisconsin pile up 300 yards on the ground a year earlier in a 24-22 loss to the Badgers surrendered just 56 rushing yards.
The Hawkeyes’ offense proved opportunistic, busting the through the Big Ten’s top-rated defense for scores from 53 and 80 yards out during a 22-point second half.
Together, they worked to help Iowa overcome a pair of potentially catastrophic special teams snafus and give themselves the chance to hold the Heartland Trophy for the first time since 2015.
“Against these guys, everything is contested, every yard is a fight,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “It’s about capitalizing on any opportunity you have understanding there won’t be many of them.’’
The Hawkeyes separated themselves from the Badgers with a pair of scores that came after Wisconsin’s lone touchdown of the game, a 1-yard run by Nakia Watson with 5 minutes, 42 seconds to go in the third quarter cut the Iowa edge to 14-7.
His carry capped a 25-yard drive that started when Iowa’s Charlie Jones fumbled a punt.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who had extended Iowa’s 6-0 halftime lead with a 19-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter, helped the Hawkeyes regain a two-score cushion when he caught a 53-yard touchdown strike from Spencer Petras with 1:23 to play in the quarter.
Smith-Marsette celebrated by doing a flip in the end zone, injuring an ankle in the process at what became the end of a seven-catch, 140-yard effort for the Hawkeye senior.
“I’m going to be fine,’’ Smith-Marsette said. “It’s my senior year. I figured I might as well go out with a bang.’’
Smith-Marsette’s second touchdown sent Iowa into the fourth quarter with a 21-7 lead, a margin that Iowa was able to withstand despite an illegal kick on a punt attempt by Tory Taylor that put the ball in Badger hands with 6:02 left at the Iowa 5-yard line.
An interception by Jack Campbell in the end zone on fourth-and-goal from 2 gave the Hawkeyes possession at the 20-yard line and Tyler Goodson took it from there.
On the opening play of the ensuing series he collected Iowa’s final touchdown, taking a handoff 80 yards through the heart of a Wisconsin defense that had been surrendering just over 72 yards per game on the ground.
“We all knew it was going to be a tough, physical game,’’ Goodson said. “We just had to keep pounding the ball, keep at it, trusting that it would work out.’’
And it did, leading to what players described as an emotion-filled postgame celebration that filled the eyes of their coach with tears.
“Those guys know how to pry it out of me,’’ Ferentz said.
They also understood why their coach became emotional after Iowa collected its sixth straight victory following an 0-2 start to a shortened regular season that was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a crazy scene,’’ said Goodson, who ran for a game-high 106 yards. “And, it was emotional. Coach knows and understands the effort we put in every week. He knows what took to earn it. It was a good celebration. It felt good to win that trophy.’’
Wisconsin played without its leading rusher, freshman Jalen Berger was among a handful of Badgers unable to play Saturday for undisclosed reasons.
Watson led Wisconsin (2-3) with 29 yards on 13 carries, part of a 56-yard rushing effort among the 225 yards allowed by the Iowa defense.
“I don’t get to watch a lot of our defense but it seemed like every time I looked up they were dropping somebody behind the line,’’ said Petras, who completed 14-of-25 passes for 211 yards.
The Hawkeye freshman knocked down a step-back 3-point jumper with 22 seconds remaining to give Iowa an 82-80 victory over Iowa State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“We knew it would take a total team effort and it did. We just kept chipping away, trying to make some good things happen and ultimately they did.’’
The leg of kicker Keith Duncan sent the Hawkeyes into the locker room with a 6-0 lead of a first half filled with defense.
Duncan connected on field goals of 30 and 45 yards, one in each of the first two quarters to break the monotony of a string of punts by both teams.
Iowa and Wisconsin traded 13 punts in the first half – seven by the Hawkeyes and six by the Badgers – while combining for 10 drives of three and out and nine first downs.
The Hawkeyes held Wisconsin to 66 yards in the first two quarters while Iowa needed a 20-yard pass by Spencer Petras to Tyler Goodson to reach 112 yards for the half and set up a field goal that doubled Iowa’s lead.
Duncan connected from 45 yards with one second remaining in the half to secure a 6-0 margin.
The points Duncan scored during the first quarter came off of a turnover that ended the Badgers’ first series of the game.
The 6-foot-3, 305-pound lineman who became a human highlight reel as he dodged would-be defenders trying to deny him a 71-yard interception for a touchdown that sealed Iowa’s 41-21 victory at Penn State has embraced every opportunity he has received at Iowa.
Nick Niemann recovered a fumbled handoff by Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz at the Badgers’ 32-yard line.
Petras hit Brandon Smith with a pass for a 14-yard gain on first down before the drive stalled and Iowa settled for a 30-yard field goal by Duncan.
No. 19 Iowa 28, No. 25 Wisconsin 7
Support Local Journalism
Wisconsin 0 0 7 0 — 7
Iowa 3 3 15 7 — 28
First Quarter
IOWA—FG Duncan 30, 7:12.
Second Quarter
IOWA—FG Duncan 45, :01.
Third Quarter
IOWA—Smith-Marsette 19 pass from Petras (B.Smith pass from Petras), 8:49.
WIS—Watson 1 run (Larsh kick), 5:42.
IOWA—Smith-Marsette 53 pass from Petras (Duncan kick), 1:23.
Fourth Quarter
IOWA—Goodson 80 run (Duncan kick), 4:09.
TEAM STATISTICS
WIS IOWA
First downs 12 13
Rushes-yards 33-56 32-127
Passing 169 211
Comp-Att-Int 20-38-1 14-25-0
Return Yards 21 29
Punts-Avg. 9-43.7 8-42.1
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-2
Penalties-Yards 5-40 6-50
Time of Possession 34:11 25:49
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Wisconsin, Watson 13-29, Dike 3-21, Stokke 3-9, Groshek 6-9, Schipper 1-3, Dunn 2-2, Mertz 5-(minus 17). Iowa, Goodson 11-106, Sargent 13-51, Smith-Marsette 1-(minus 2), Petras 3-(minus 11), (Team) 4-(minus 17).
PASSING—Wisconsin, Mertz 20-38-1-169. Iowa, Petras 14-25-0-211.
RECEIVING—Wisconsin, Dunn 5-55, Groshek 5-28, Ferguson 3-14, Chandler 2-28, Dike 2-24, Stokke 1-11, Schipper 1-6, Abbott 1-3. Iowa, Smith-Marsette 7-140, B.Smith 3-30, Goodson 2-28, LaPorta 1-11, Ragaini 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Wisconsin, Larsh 47.
Tackles
(Solo-Assisted-Total)
WISCONSIN – Sanborn 3-4-7, Chenal 4-2-6, Wilder 4-2-6, Burks 4-1-5, Nelson 4-1-5.
IOWA – Golston 4-5-9, Niemann 3-5-8, Hankins 4-3-7, Belton 4-2-6, Koerner 3-3-6.
Tackles for loss
WISCONSIN – Burks 1-9, Loudermilk 1-7, Nelson 1-6, Wilder 1-4, Herbig 1-2, Burrell 1-2.
IOWA – Benson 1.5-11, Golston 1-9,, Campbell 1-6, Heflin 1-1, Niemann .5-1, Bleton .5-1, Nixon .5-0.
Sacks
WISCONSIN – Burks 1-9, Loudermilk 1-7.
IOWA – Golston 1-9, Benson 1-10.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!