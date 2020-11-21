College football: Hawkeyes send Nittany Lions to 0-5

“My first mindset was to run through the quarterback, but I saw the right tackle was close and I thought, ‘I’ve got to go score,’’ Nixon said.

It didn’t surprise teammates that Nixon reached the end zone.

Nick Niemann, whose 17 tackles were the most collected by a Hawkeye since Anthony Hitchens had 19 against Iowa State in 2012, called Nixon one of the better athletes on the Iowa team.

“I’m just happy he made it,’’ Niemann said. “He’s one of those guys who always had a nose for the ball.’’

The Hawkeyes demonstrated that as a group on their way to a third straight win, limiting Penn State to 62 rushing yards and having 10 players contribute to a collection of 10 tackles for a loss that included five sacks of Clifford and the starter he replaced, Will Levis.

“It was just everyone trying to get to the ball,’’ Niemann said.

Penn State fumbled the ball away twice as well and defensive end Zach VanValkenburg recovered both.

His first came after Iowa erased the 7-3 advantage the Nittany Lions had taken with 2:12 left in the opening quarter on a six-yard touchdown run by Keyvone Lee.