College football: Hawkeyes drub Golden Gophers

The only thing that separated the Hawkeyes from their first shutout over the Golden Gophers since 2009 was a four-yard touchdown pass from Morgan to Rashod Bateman with :14 left in the game.

Iowa set a tone early, running for 122 of its rushing yards in the first half but took two different routes to the same destination on its way to a 14-0 halftime lead.

The Hawkeyes gouged the Golden Gophers’ defense quickly during a seven-play, 64-yard touchdown drive in the opening quarter before doubling the lead in the second quarter with a methodical 85-yard march.

Iowa needed just one second-down snap to position Nico Ragaini to score the first rushing touchdown of his career on a one-yard just sweep with 5 minutes, 42 seconds to go in the opening quarter.

A 16-yard carry by Goodson following by a 12-yard pass from Petras to Goodson opened a drive that saw the Hawkeyes gain first downs on their first three plays and pick up at least five yards on every snap before Ragaini put Iowa on the board.

Goodson rushed for his eighth touchdown in the eight games he has started for Iowa in the second quarter, capping a 12-play drive with a 7-yard carry which put the Hawkeyes in front 14-0 with 8:31 left.