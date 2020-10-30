College football: Hawkeyes defense knows where they need to improve

Coach Pat Fitzgerald brought in a new offensive coordinator, hiring Mike Bajakian from Boston College and added to the program’s collection of offensive talent by adding a pair of graduate transfers who are starting, quarterback Peyton Ramsey from Indiana and tight end John Raine from Florida Atlantic.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said the Wildcats’ offensive schemes haven’t changed a great deal, but the personnel changes and a fresh start to the season seemed to make a difference as Northwestern accumulated 537 yards against Maryland.

“The thing that was most impressive to me is just how clean and how polished they played. To me, it was almost flawless offensively and for a new system in year like this year, that’s really impressive,’’ Ferentz said. “… The whole thing came together for them and we’ve got our hands full here.’’

Iowa safety Jack Koerner said Northwestern attempts to get opposing defenses bunched up by utilizing tight formations.

“That’s when they can really start to cause some problems for people,’’ Koerner said. “They will come out in similar formations about eight, nine times in a row, but they will run a different play and that is something as a defense we have to adjust to, recognizing those formations and what they want to do to us.’’