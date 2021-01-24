College football: Hawkeyes begin offseason work

Six incoming freshmen and a graduate transfer get their first taste of being part of the Iowa football program this week, but this plays out as an important offseason for other Hawkeyes as well.

The unique 2020 season impacted the true freshmen on the Iowa roster as much as any players in the program.

The COVID-19 pandemic altered summer workouts, halted fall camp shortly after it started, and put an emphasis on game preparation once the Hawkeyes’ shortened 6-2 season actually began.

“I can’t say enough about the freshmen, the first-year guys. Going back to June, they are the ones who have paid the biggest price,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.

“If you think of freshmen, typically they come in, in June, they’re plugged in, training on a regular basis, six hours of class where they’re actually interfacing with other students, getting to know their way around, all that kind of stuff. These guys got here, get locked up in the dorm.’’

Ferentz said the group dealt with it well, praising their work ethic as they have coped with a lot of things thrown their way.

“They’ve stayed the course. Like anything in life, they’ve tried to deal with situations the best they can,’’ Ferentz said.