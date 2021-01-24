College football: Hawkeyes begin offseason work

Six incoming freshmen and a graduate transfer get their first taste of being part of the Iowa football program this week, but this plays out as an important offseason for other Hawkeyes as well.
The unique 2020 season impacted the true freshmen on the Iowa roster as much as any players in the program.
The COVID-19 pandemic altered summer workouts, halted fall camp shortly after it started, and put an emphasis on game preparation once the Hawkeyes’ shortened 6-2 season actually began.
“I can’t say enough about the freshmen, the first-year guys. Going back to June, they are the ones who have paid the biggest price,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
“If you think of freshmen, typically they come in, in June, they’re plugged in, training on a regular basis, six hours of class where they’re actually interfacing with other students, getting to know their way around, all that kind of stuff. These guys got here, get locked up in the dorm.’’
Ferentz said the group dealt with it well, praising their work ethic as they have coped with a lot of things thrown their way.
“They’ve stayed the course. Like anything in life, they’ve tried to deal with situations the best they can,’’ Ferentz said.
Eight true freshmen saw playing time for Iowa last fall and only two, punter Tory Taylor and defensive back Reggie Bracy, saw action in each of the Hawkeyes’ eight games.
Linebacker Jay Higgins was the only other player to see time in more than half of Iowa games, taking the field in seven.
Linemen Mason Richman on offense and Yahya Black on defense contributed in four games each, while offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury and tight end Luke Lachey saw time in two games and running back Gavin Williams played in one game.
Quarterback Deuce Hogan and long snapper Liam Reardon were on the travel roster for each of Iowa’s four road games, but did not see playing time.
“I’m really anxious to get them into a normal world, whenever that time comes,’’ Ferentz said. “It will be really good for them.’’
That turns the offseason into an important time for a number of Hawkeye players.
Spring semester classes at Iowa begin Monday and this week also marks the beginning of training for the Hawkeyes.
In addition to the returning players, six of the 17 players the Hawkeyes signed during the December signing period and Northern Iowa graduate transfer Xavior Williams have arrived on campus.
That group includes offensive linemen Connor Colby and David Davidkov, receivers Arland Bruce and Keagan Johnson and linebackers Justice Sullivan and Zach Twedt.
Each graduated early from high school and in addition to beginning their college academic careers early. They will have an opportunity to acclimate themselves to a new routine athletically.
On the surface, with Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith completing eligibility after combining for 48 catches, the two receivers may be the two best positioned for a chance to earn playing time early in their careers.
Johnson, a four-star prospect who selected Iowa over Nebraska and Kansas State, caught 51 passes for 935 yards and 10 touchdowns last season for Bellevue (Neb.) West High School.
Bruce was named as the prep player of the year in Kansas City as a junior, but moved from Olathe, Kan., to Ankeny for his senior season of high school.
He missed time early in Ankeny’s Class 4A state championship season while dealing with eligibility issues with the Iowa High School Athletic Association, but did finish with 30 catches for 451 yards and five touchdowns while splitting time between receiver and running back for the Hawks.
The pair, along with receiver signee Brody Brecht of Ankeny, will add three versatile receivers to growing group of talent at the position.
“We’ve always had that stigma, you hear all the time we run the football, big O-linemen, don’t throw it and if we do, it’s to a tight end, but I think the past couple of years have shown different,’’ Iowa director of recruiting Tyler Barnes said. “We throw it all over the place. The success that Ihmir, Tyrone (Tracy Jr.), Nico (Ragaini) have had, it’s appealing.’’
Colby and Davidkov both project as tackle prospects but will likely begin their work with Iowa at guard.
One of the first players to commit to the Hawkeyes in the 2021 recruiting class, the 6-foot-6, 295-pound Colby earned all-state honors at Cedar Rapids Kennedy. He picked Iowa over offers from Iowa State, Michigan, Minnesota and Nebraska.
The 6-6, 295-pound Davidkov is from New Trier High School in suburban Chicago and is the highest-ranked prospect in Iowa’s recruiting class, regarded as a top-10 tackle prospect.
Like his Illinois peers in the Hawkeye recruiting class – offensive lineman Gennings Dunker of Lena-Winslow and defensive lineman Jeremiah Pittman of Arlington Heights St. Viator — Davidkov did not get to play fall high school season.
He arrives after selecting the Hawkeyes over a collection of more than 20 power-five offers that included Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin.
Sullivan and Twedt are among four linebackers in the recruiting class and join a room where the Hawkeyes will replace Nick Niemann and Barrington Wade, who both started last season, and Djimon Colbert, who opted out of the 2020 season and has chosen to leave game.
A four-star prospect from Eden Prairie (Minn.), Sullivan recorded 62 tackles during a shortened senior season. His versatility gives him a chance to fit in at multiple spots in the core of the Iowa defense.
Twedt suffered a torn labrum three games into his senior season at Roland-Story, but the 6-3, 200-pound one-time Iowa State commitment fits the make-up of successful linebackers who have been part of the Hawkeye program.
A four-year captain and first-team all-state pick as a junior, Twedt recorded 113.5 tackles as a junior, including 80 solo stops and three tackles for a loss.