College football: Hawkeyes are one team, one unit

IOWA CITY – They’re in it together.

Jack Campbell made that point following the Iowa football team’s 7-3 victory over South Dakota State last weekend, an opener where defense and special teams carried a struggling offense across the finish line and on to this Saturday’s 3 p.m. match-up against Iowa State.

An offense which mustered just 166 yards of offense and 2.7 yards per play was jeered by its own fans on several of the 13 occasions it failed to convert on its 17 third-down plays.

That struck a nerve with Campbell, who led the Hawkeyes 13 tackles and recorded a safety that broke a 3-3 tie in the third quarter.

The normally quiet linebacker who prefers to take out his aggressions on opposing running backs and receivers spoke up.

He stood up for his teammates.

“When you’re in that locker room, you’re one team, you’re one unit,’’ Campbell said Saturday. “We just play for each other, no matter what. No matter what. That’s all I’m gonna say on that.’’

Campbell suggested that fans look a little deeper than the outside of a helmet.

“I hate to break it to you guys but they’re more than football players,’’ he said. “They’re brothers. They’re sons. They’re grandsons. I feel like a lot of people lose sight of that.’’

Campbell’s words from the postgame press conference made their way back to rest of the Hawkeyes, who were shown a video of his comments Sunday when Iowa players gathered to dissect tape of what had transpired on the field the day before.

They saw plenty to work on – nobody has disputed that – and they also watched a video of Campbell’s heartfelt words.

Given how soft-spoken Campbell typically is, the words carried power and ultimately that is why coach Kirk Ferentz opted to share the press conference video with the team.

“I showed it with a little bit of hesitancy because it probably embarrassed him, knowing Jack. He doesn’t it do it for that reason,’’ Ferentz said.

“But, I thought it was just a really good message for everybody on our team to hear. Jack breathes it, lives it every day. That’s the way he’s wired and he’s built and in my opinion that’s why he’s such a great player.’’

Ferentz suggested the message was relevant to people in all walks of life.

“One of the great things about football is that people who are good at football understand that it is a lot bigger than themselves and they understand that there are lots of ups and downs and moving parts,’’ Ferentz said.

Campbell said given the chance to speak up again, he wouldn’t hesitate.

“Everyone on this team would do the same,’’ Campbell said Tuesday. “It’s a unique culture and I’m really proud to be a part of it.’’

He went on to say he chose to defend his teammates when asked about Iowa’s offensive struggles because he considers those teammates to be family.

“When you come here, it’s a brotherhood and I would expect the same thing from anyone else. I feel like anyone else in this building would say the exact same thing if they were up there,’’ Campbell said.

“I would just say it’s kind of how my parents and my grandparents brought me up. They were like ‘no matter what, if you’re part of something, you guys have got to be one close unit’ and that has been emphasized ad nauseam since I’ve been here. It’s a special thing.’’

Campbell’s words didn’t surprise his teammates.

Safety Kaevon Merriweather believes the same and knows at some point as the Hawkeyes work through the schedule, Iowa’s offense will help the defense overcome an issue or two of its own.

“Every game is not going to be 100 percent and we’ll lean on those guys on offense and I know they’ll be there for us,’’ Merriweather said. “It’s worked that way before and it will again.’’

Receiver Arland Bruce IV believes that as well.

“Jack said what we all believe. We’re one team,’’ Bruce said. “Everybody on offense knows that we have work to do and that we have to get better, and it was good to hear that the other guys have our backs.’’

Quarterback Spencer Petras said this is the closest team he has been a part of at any level of competition.

“It’s certainly the closest I’ve been to my teammates,’’ the senior said. “The locker room, I think we’ve got a lot of good people and a lot of guys who care about each other and loving being around each other.’’

Petras said that leads to a “fun’’ setting when things are going well, but may be even more important when things aren’t going smoothly.

“We’re there for each other,’’ he said. “That’s just the way it is.’’

IOWA ITEMS

Sidelined: With the exception of the possible return of running back Gavin Williams, Iowa’s injury situation for Saturday’s game against Iowa State remains largely unchanged from a week ago.

Receivers Nico Ragaini, Keagan Johnson and Diante Vines and defensive back Jamari Harris are expected to miss a second straight game.

Coach Kirk Ferentz said he expects Ragaini back before the end of the month, while Johnson’s return remains undetermined and Vines will likely sidelined at least until October.

Injuries suffered during last weekend’s win over South Dakota State will sideline starting linebacker Jestin Jacobs and second-team defensive tackle Yahya Black. Jacobs is dealing with a lower leg injury while Black suffered a foot injury.

Now a tackle: Connor Colby is expected to line up at offensive tackle again Saturday after playing exclusively at a guard position a year ago.

“It has been a learning process for him,’’ Ferentz said. “Technically, he did some things Saturday like a guard that a tackle can’t do, but I believe those are easy and quick fixes.’’

Punting is winning: When it comes to frequently using Big Ten special teams player of the week Tory Taylor, punting has been winning for Iowa since he arrived on campus in 2020.

The Hawkeyes have won six games since 2020 when they have punted eight or more times in a game. Only eight other Football Bowl Subdivision teams have won twice when punting eight or more times.