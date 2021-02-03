College football: Hawkeyes add two to 2021 recruiting class

As Iowa put the wraps on its highly-regarded 2021 football recruiting class Wednesday, coach Kirk Ferentz wonders how the Hawkeyes will sustain that momentum.
“It’s going to be a challenge for us,’’ Ferentz said.
The signing of running back Deavin Hilson and offensive lineman Michael Myslinski to letters of intent on Wednesday completed a 19-player class which has been ranked as high as the 23rd-best recruiting class in the nation.
It was a class built around relationships established largely before COVID-19 changed the recruiting landscape last March, changes that will necessitate Iowa adapting to a new approach as it begins to build its 2022 and future recruiting classes.
A lot of decisions will be made based on what Iowa recruiters are seeing on film, assuming that film is available.
“There are a lot of people that didn’t play high school football this year, so you can imagine the challenges there,’’ Ferentz said. “The NFL is going to go through a series of challenges I think with this draft that are going to be unique and we are going to feel that, too, as we move forward.’’
In the months since last spring, college coaches have missed evaluation periods and have not had the chance to travel to visit high schools and talk with coaches and staff members in that environment.
Summer camps were canceled, denying prospective players a chance to visit campus.
Ferentz said that impacted the ability of coaches to identify not only prospects for the 2022 recruiting class but for future classes as well.
“You learn things about people then,’’ he said. “Couldn’t go out during the fall, needless to say, and the last couple of weeks, normally we’d be on the road in January and we’re sitting here.’’
Ferentz said the equalizer is that all programs are in the same situation.
“Everybody is facing the same challenge. You’ve got to figure out a way to do it as best you can and go from there,’’ Ferentz said. “We don’t have a particularly large class to recruit next year. I guess maybe that’s a lucky break for us.’’
The personal interaction has been replaced by video conference calls and phone calls when allowed and Ferentz said coaches will do whatever the NCAA allows to continue to make connections that lead to solid decisions.
“We will still go about the process the same way and when we offer a scholarship, it’s still every bit as significant whether we are offering five in a year or 25,’’ Ferentz said.
“You just want to make sure you do your due diligence and get every bit of information you can. It’s just going to be a little different this year. It’s going to be a bigger challenge.’’
The objective will remain the same, to get to know the players who will ultimately be part of Iowa’s 2022 or 2023 recruiting classes as well as the coaches got to the know the 17 players the Hawkeyes signed in December or the two prospects who signed on Wednesday.
Hilson and Myslinski “will bring something to this class,’’ Ferentz said.
Iowa’s recruitment of the two differed.
Hilson’s team at Des Moines North played just two games last fall, which added to the challenge of evaluating his skills and ultimately deciding to offer him a scholarship last Friday.
Mysliinski, who Ferentz said has a skill set and mentality that “really match up with what we look for in a center,’’ had been on Iowa’s recruiting radar for some time.
Ferentz said early connections a year ago led to a comfort level with players who form the 2021 recruiting class, a group Ferentz said Iowa coaches are “thrilled about.’’
He said the circumstances last spring led to additional opportunities to get to know the players who will form the Hawkeyes’ new freshman class.
Ferentz said that was a byproduct of not having spring practices or a summer program, freeing up time for additional conversations with players who had committed or were being recruited by Iowa at that point.
Six of 19 players in the 2021 recruiting class, along with UNI graduate transfer defensive back Xavior Williams, began offseason workouts with the Hawkeyes in Iowa City last week.
The plan is for them to go through Iowa’s eight-week winter program and after a brief break participate in spring practices.
Ferentz said dates remain fluid, but Iowa expects to begin spring practices around the end of March running through late April. Iowa does not anticipate opening any of its spring workouts to the public.