College football: Hawkeyes add two to 2021 recruiting clas

Summer camps were canceled, denying prospective players a chance to visit campus.

Ferentz said that impacted the ability of coaches to identify not only prospects for the 2022 recruiting class but for future classes as well.

“You learn things about people then,’’ he said. “Couldn’t go out during the fall, needless to say, and the last couple of weeks, normally we’d be on the road in January and we’re sitting here.’’

Ferentz said the equalizer is that all programs are in the same situation.

“Everybody is facing the same challenge. You’ve got to figure out a way to do it as best you can and go from there,’’ Ferentz said. “We don’t have a particularly large class to recruit next year. I guess maybe that’s a lucky break for us.’’

The personal interaction has been replaced by video conference calls and phone calls when allowed and Ferentz said coaches will do whatever the NCAA allows to continue to make connections that lead to solid decisions.

“We will still go about the process the same way and when we offer a scholarship, it’s still every bit as significant whether we are offering five in a year or 25,’’ Ferentz said.