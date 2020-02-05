College football: Hawkeyes add another punter from down under

Cronk has one of year of eligibility remaining and would only face his former teammates if both teams were to reach the Big Ten Championship Game.

“It’s probably best for him that we’re not playing each other in the regular season, but we should happen to play them at the end I would think both teams would be pretty happy regardless,’’ Ferentz said.

Lois signed a letter of intent Wednesday as expected but it is still undetermined if the 6-4, 260-pound defensive lineman will play for the Hawkeyes.

He suffered a neck injury diving into a swimming pool shortly after committing to Iowa during his junior year at Elkhorn High School in Wisconsin.

While he has been cleared to compete in other sports, doctors have not signed off on a return to football.

Ferentz said while Lois continues to work in hopes of that ultimately happening one day, he does not know if that will happen.

“It’s an unfortunate situation for Michael. In our mind, commitments are a two-way street and we’re honoring the commitment he made to us,’’ Ferentz said. “Our primary job is to help young people get an education and get ready for the rest of their life.’’