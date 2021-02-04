College football: Four Hawkeyes set to play in Super Bowl

Each has followed their own path to the pinnacle of professional football, but the four former Iowa players who will take the field in Sunday’s Super Bowl share at least one thing in common.

Coach Kirk Ferentz said all four were willing to learn, work, grow and develop as collegiate players, something which positioned offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and defensive end Anthony Nelson of Tampa Bay and the Kansas City linebacker tandem of Anthony Hitchens and Ben Niemann to step onto the NFL’s biggest stage this weekend.

“What a thrill to be involved in a Super Bowl,’’ Ferentz said Wednesday. “Think about all the great players that never had that opportunity in their careers and we have four guys.’’

From Wirfs, a first-round draft selection last April who graded out as one of the top rookies in the NFL this season, to Hitchens, with seven professional seasons on his resume, Ferentz plans sit back, savor it and simply watch things play out at Raymond James Stadium.

As each contributes, Ferentz will reflect on their time at Iowa and how each put in the same type of offseason work his 23rd Hawkeye team began last week on their way to developing into contributors on championship-level teams in the NFL.