College football: Five things about Iowa's win over Michigan St.

With projected starters Austin Schulte and Jack Campbell still sidelined by injury and illness, respectively, those pieces have continued to move, but the Hawkeyes are seemingly finding an identity on defense.

Iowa now leads the Big Ten in defending the run at 102 yards per game and the Hawkeye defense ranks third in the conference in every other major statistical category, allowing 17.3 points, 315 total yards and 213 passing yards per game.

Success for Iowa seems be starting up front, where Daviyon Nixon's consistent play since the start of the season was complemented Saturday by the work of Chauncey Golston, Zach VanValkenburg, Joe Evans and Jack Heflin.

Golston's six tackles included two tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks, VanValkenburg had 1.5 tackles for a loss and half of a sack, Evans recorded three quarterback hurries and joined Heflin in having a tackle for a loss among his four stops.

That work was complemented by a secondary which doubled Iowa's interception total for the season with three on Saturday including Riley Moss' pick six, the first in the Big Ten in 2020.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

3. The spoils

Iowa players presented coach Kirk Ferentz with a game ball following Saturday's victory.