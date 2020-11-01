College football: Five things about Iowa football

The Hawkeyes return enough experience on the offensive line and enough talent in the backfield in Tyler Goodson, Mekhi Sargent and a now-healthy Ivory Kelly-Martin that Iowa should be able to effectively move the ball on the ground and use that ability to control the clock.

Against a defense built to deny the run, Iowa obliged. The Hawkeyes collected just 77 yards on the ground on 23 carries. Of those, 25 yards came on two plays, a 15-yard touchdown run by Goodson and a 10-yard scramble by Petras.

It wasn’t the encore Iowa wanted after gaining 195 yards on the ground at Purdue.

The inconsistency left graduate transfer tackle Coy Cronk on the bench in the second half after he was “struggling a little bit,’’ from the perspective of Ferentz.

5. The uglyWhen playing games as tight as the ones Iowa has been involved with through two weeks, untimely turnovers are magnified and mistakes have left the Hawkeyes 0-2 to start the season for the first time in two decades.

One week after Purdue turned the second of two Iowa fumbles into a game-winning score, Northwestern converted the first of three second-half interceptions thrown by Petras into game-deciding points and then sealed the outcome when he threw his third pick.