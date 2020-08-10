College football: Ferentz tells team they have season to fight for

Kirk Ferentz told his Iowa football team Monday they have a season worth fighting for, even if it remains undetermined when or if that season may take place.
After canceling a late-morning practice because of the uncertainty of the ongoing situation, the 22nd-year Hawkeye coach joined a number of his peers praising the work athletes have put in to make a season happen despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It hasn’t been easy. It’s tough, especially when you don’t know what’s in front of you and that’s kind of still where we’re at,’’ Ferentz told his team at a late-afternoon meeting at the Hawkeye football complex.
“One thing is really clear – the players want to play. You guys all want to play, and I know as a coaching staff, we want to coach you.’’
The Hawkeyes did complete a lifting session Monday, but will not add to their collection of three non-padded workouts until the Big Ten gets things sorted out.
Ferentz spoke to his team during the same hour Big Ten leaders met electronically for the second time in as many days to weigh their options.
As they considered the possibilities of delaying or canceling the upcoming season, many Big Ten presidents and chancellors were getting feedback from players, coaches, parents of players and even politicians who believe the season should continue as planned.
The pushback followed reports late Sunday that the Big Ten was on the brink of canceling the season just four days after issuing a revised 10-game conference-only schedule and standardized medical protocols to deal with the coronavirus.
Contrary to several media reports Sunday and early Monday indicating that the league’s top administrators had voted to scrap the season, a Big Ten spokesman said no vote was taken during Sunday night’s meeting.
The myriad of conflicting voices led to frustration from players throughout the conference, including many who spoke out on social media on Sunday evening expressing a desire to play.
“The thing that bothers me the most is that we were used as lab rats in this whole thing,’’ Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger wrote on Twitter. “We just got our schedule and now something has dramatically changed? Where is the leadership from the Big Ten?’’
Hawkeye defensive back Jermari Harris questioned the timing of it all.
“Crazy how we knew about the virus for months and they just now are deciding what to do. Why get everybody’s hopes up for so long?’’ Harris wrote.
While some athletes have opted out of the upcoming season, Illinois wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe said players are aware of the risk associated with the coronavirus.
“The spread can’t be stopped, only limited,’’ Imatorbhebhe wrote on Twitter. “Regardless of whatever protocols are put in place we need to accept what we can’t control and focus on managing the things we can’t.’’
Parents of a number of Iowa players joined parents of Ohio State and Penn State players in lobbying campus leaders.
Iowa president Bruce Harreld received email letters from a number of parents of Hawkeyes, expressing a belief that their sons deserved the opportunity to play.
Coaches from across the conference made their feelings known as well on social media.
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek wrote Monday evening on Twitter, “The offensive line unit has done everything we have asked, they deserve a shot to see if they can reach their potential.’’
From Ryan Day at Ohio State and Jim Harbaugh at Michigan to Scott Frost at Nebraska and James Franklin at Penn State, Big Ten coaches echoed sentiments that the season needs to move forward.
Harbaugh authored a letter to “address the rumors that are swirling,’’ writing that he was advocating for a season to be played because of the facts accumulated over the past eight weeks since Wolverines players returned to campus to begin summer offseason training.
He cited Michigan test results and invited university administrators and health department representatives to visit the program.
“This isn’t easy. This is hard,’’ Harbaugh wrote. “It is proven that the conduct, discipline and structure within our program have led to these stellar results. We respect the challenge that the virus has presented however we will not cower from it.’’
During a previously-scheduled news conference, Frost suggested that Nebraska administrators were open to the idea of playing schools from other conferences if the Big Ten opted to cancel its season.
“We are a proud member of the Big Ten,’’ Frost said. “We want to play a Big Ten schedule, but I think our university is committed to playing football any way we can regardless of what anyone else does.’’
Day echoed those sentiments during an interview with ESPN2 and its possible that teams could have options.
On a day when the Mountain West Conference followed the lead of the Mid-American Conference and ditched plans for a fall schedule, Atlantic Coast Conference leaders expressed a desire to play this fall.
Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey announced on Twitter that it was too soon to reach any final decisions and that the SEC would continue to move forward at a “deliberate pace’’ as it has since March.
“Can we play? I don’t know, but we haven’t stopped trying,’’ Sankey wrote. “We support, educate and care for student-athletes every day and will continue to do so every day.’’
