College football: Ferentz tells team they have season to fight for

Kirk Ferentz told his Iowa football team Monday they have a season worth fighting for, even if it remains undetermined when or if that season may take place.

After canceling a late-morning practice because of the uncertainty of the ongoing situation, the 22nd-year Hawkeye coach joined a number of his peers praising the work athletes have put in to make a season happen despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It hasn’t been easy. It’s tough, especially when you don’t know what’s in front of you and that’s kind of still where we’re at,’’ Ferentz told his team at a late-afternoon meeting at the Hawkeye football complex.

“One thing is really clear – the players want to play. You guys all want to play, and I know as a coaching staff, we want to coach you.’’

The Hawkeyes did complete a lifting session Monday, but will not add to their collection of three non-padded workouts until the Big Ten gets things sorted out.

Ferentz spoke to his team during the same hour Big Ten leaders met electronically for the second time in as many days to weigh their options.