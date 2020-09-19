College football: Ferentz stresses vigilance among his players

Personal responsibility will be at the core of just how successful the Iowa football team will be in running the Big Ten race in 2020.
Like the Hawkeyes’ conference peers, the challenges of a delayed season that is scheduled to start on the weekend of Oct. 23 include successfully navigating the challenges presented by COVID-19.
“If we’re going to make this a reality and keep it moving forward, everybody is going to have to be more vigilant than they ever have been as we go along,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said during a video conference on Thursday.
Big Ten players, coaches, trainers and all other individuals who are on the practice field each day with football teams will undergo daily antigen testing beginning on Sept. 30. Ferentz believes teams that buy into what they’re being asked to do will be the teams positioned for the greatest success given the unique circumstances.
“This isn’t going to go away any time soon. It’s something that everybody has to be very vigilant about and it’s going to take person responsibility. We’ll all be dealing with this until January and beyond that,’’ Ferentz said.
“The thing I shared with our players twice (Wednesday) is the level of personal responsibility they have.’’
There have been reminders of that on occasion since Iowa football players were allowed to return to practice for voluntary conditioning work in June.
The Hawkeyes dealt with a handful of coronavirus issues early in their summer work, with several players facing isolation or quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 or being identified through contact tracing as having close contact with someone who did test positive.
Ferentz said Iowa has had no players hospitalized because of the coronavirus. Iowa players who did test positive were asymptomatic and those who were identified through contact tracing did not contract the virus.
“For the most part, the players have done a good job with what we’ve asked them to do,’’ Ferentz said. “That hasn’t been easy in the summer on a college campus, but our guys have kept it pretty tight.’’
An uptick in positive results did force Iowa to pause practices for all of its athletics teams for one week in late August leading up to Labor Day.
That came not too long after the Big Ten announced Aug. 11 its initial decision to postpone fall sports.
Ferentz said in his program, “some guys dropped their guard’’ at that point, believing that the season would be delayed until at least January.
That became the first call of the season to be reversed when the league announced last week its plans to start an eight-game regular season schedule followed by a “champions week’’ match-up that will be provide every Big Ten with a ninth game.
It will be nine games in a nine-week span and any games that are lost because of COVID-19 issues with one of the participating teams will simply be canceled with no room on the schedule for a make-up date.
Ferentz addressed that topic with his team Wednesday.
“We all know right now what the challenge is and I think everybody has to assume a little bit more personal responsibility and make sure they do a really good job of doing all they can to avoid the virus,’’ Ferentz said.
He understands Iowa isn’t the only program facing that challenge.
“We’ll all be fighting the same battle,’’ Ferentz said. “First and foremost, the most important challenge any of us have now is our personal responsibility, whether it is masking, social distancing, hygiene, how we live, the social choices we make. Guys have to be a little more on top of those things.’’
Unlike a traditional preseason fall camp, players will be blending fall-semester coursework with preparing for a football season.
“Typically, we have a three-week period where it is a football-only environment. That’s one of the great things about the preseason,’’ Ferentz said. “Now, it gets down to who can handle that challenge the best.’’
Big Ten schedules released
A Black Friday comeback could be part of the upcoming football season for Iowa and Nebraska.
The Big Ten unveiled the latest version of its 2020 schedule on Saturday, and it gives the Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers a chance to continue their recent tradition of playing on the Friday after Thanksgiving.
Nebraska athletics director Bill Moos told the Lincoln Journal-Star last week that the Cornhuskers want to play on the day after Thanksgiving this year and that his hope was that Iowa would remain the opponent.
Gary Barta, the director of athletics at Iowa, has said his preference was for the Hawkeyes to play on the day after Thanksgiving as well, an idea Wisconsin never bought into.
"I like the idea of playing in that Friday slot and I like the idea of playing in that Friday slot against a rival opponent," Barta said. "It builds consistency and tradition."
In the schedule announced Saturday, Iowa will open the season on the weekend of Oct. 24 at Purdue. Iowa hosts Wisconsin on Dec. 12 in its regular season Big Ten finale.
The Hawkeyes will then face an undetermined Big Ten opponent on Dec. 19, part of what is being billed as Big Ten Champions Week and will pair teams against a team which finishes in the same spot in the standings in the league's other division.
Starting times, and in the case of games being shifted to a Friday or other day of the week, as well as television plans will be announced at a later date.
