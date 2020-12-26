College football: Ferentz, Iowa resume practices

Iowa football players returned to the practice field Saturday, resuming on-field preparations for Wednesday’s Music City Bowl.

The practice was the first for the Hawkeyes since all in-person team activities were halted Monday because of uptick in COVID-19 issues within the program.

Iowa team medical officials had recommended that all in-person activities for the Hawkeyes be paused for five days after coach Kirk Ferentz, several assistants and staff members as well as an unspecified number of players tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Ferentz and several other individuals within the program tested positive on Dec. 17 and additional team personnel tested positive on Monday following a five-day break Ferentz had given his team after a scheduled game with Michigan had been canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Michigan program.

Virtual electronic meetings have continued in recent days leading up to a return to in-person practices.

For Iowa to resume workouts Saturday, under Big Ten testing protocol the Hawkeyes were required to have a seven-day rolling average of positive tests lower than five percent.