 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College football: Ferentz, Iowa resume practices
0 comments
alert top story
IOWA FOOTBALL

College football: Ferentz, Iowa resume practices

{{featured_button_text}}

Iowa football players returned to the practice field Saturday, resuming on-field preparations for Wednesday’s Music City Bowl.

The practice was the first for the Hawkeyes since all in-person team activities were halted Monday because of uptick in COVID-19 issues within the program.

Iowa team medical officials had recommended that all in-person activities for the Hawkeyes be paused for five days after coach Kirk Ferentz, several assistants and staff members as well as an unspecified number of players tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ferentz and several other individuals within the program tested positive on Dec. 17 and additional team personnel tested positive on Monday following a five-day break Ferentz had given his team after a scheduled game with Michigan had been canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Michigan program.

Virtual electronic meetings have continued in recent days leading up to a return to in-person practices.

For Iowa to resume workouts Saturday, under Big Ten testing protocol the Hawkeyes were required to have a seven-day rolling average of positive tests lower than five percent.

Saturday was also the first day Ferentz was allowed back on the field and in one image captured by a university photographer, he seen coaching while wearing a black-and-gold Santa hat, a longstanding tradition during Iowa bowl preparations.

While Iowa has not announced how many players or staff members are impacted, the Hawkeyes are scheduled to continue workouts in Iowa City through Tuesday when the team leaves for the bowl site.

Kirk Ferentz

Kirk Ferentz
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

College football: Ferentz feeling fine after positive test
Iowa

College football: Ferentz feeling fine after positive test

  • Updated

Ferentz tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday and does not expect to be allowed to be part of any practices or team activities in person until next Sunday, four days before the Hawkeyes are scheduled to face Missouri in the bowl game.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News