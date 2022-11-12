College football: DeJean's big plays help deliver Iowa win over Wisconsin

IOWA CITY — The only number that added up Saturday for the Iowa football team was the one that mattered most.

The Hawkeyes add another win to their record.

Iowa moved into a share of first place in a crowded Big Ten West Division race with a hard-fought 24-10 victory over Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium.

The Hawkeyes mustered only 146 yards of offense — Iowa’s fewest in a winning effort since 2000 — but still found a way to beat the Badgers for just the third time in the past 11 seasons.

When it came time to collect the Heartland Trophy, it wasn’t surprising that Hawkeye defensive players were the first to win the footrace to claim the brass bull presented to the winner in the border battle.

“It seemed like those guys were down there before the game ended, but they deserved it,” receiver Sam LaPorta said. “They got it done all day. I think some of those guys might have snuck down to the end of the field to get there first.”

Safety Kaevon Merriweather admitted to breaking toward a stand behind the north end zone before the clock expired.

“I was going to get there. I always wanted to be part of something like that and help carry that trophy off the field,” Merriweather said. “This one was a good one to get.”

Iowa’s defense was dominant.

While the Hawkeyes were held to 52 rushing yards by the Badgers defense, Iowa limited Wisconsin to 51.

While Iowa turned the ball over on a fumble on its second possession of the game, Wisconsin turned it over three times.

And the Hawkeyes turned in the biggest plays of the game on special teams, a 41-yard punt return by Cooper DeJean that set up Iowa’s final touchdown and it came after a 58-yard punt by Tory Taylor left the Badgers stuck on their own 1-yard line late in the third quarter.

“That was a big swing in the game, gave us some real momentum,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.

At least it gave the Hawkeyes as much momentum as either team could generate in a physical battle that saw the teams combine for 10 sacks and 21 tackles for a loss.

“It wasn’t easy,” Ferentz said. “It wasn’t clean. But, it was a win and I’m proud of the way our guys competed.”

DeJean had his fingerprints all over the outcome, scoring one touchdown and setting up a second without taking a snap on offense for Iowa.

“It was a lot of fun. I just love playing the game of football so anytime I get to be out there on the field, I just enjoy the moment,” said DeJean, whose finished with 10 tackles as well.

The sophomore cornerback returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown to give the Hawkeyes a double-digit lead in the second quarter before his 41-yard punt return set up a short drive and a score early in the fourth quarter.

Three snaps into the fourth quarter, one play after Kaleb Johnson came up just short of the goal line on a 3-yard second-down carry, Spencer Petras scored on a one-yard sneak to put Iowa in front 21-10 with 13 minutes, 52 seconds remaining in the game.

“I thought Kaleb was in, no doubt, I had a great view, but we got up, ran the quick sneak and got the points,” Petras said. “I guess I kind of stole his touchdown.”

But nobody was going to steal the moment after Iowa won its third straight game to move into a four-way tie for first in the Big Ten West at 4-3 with two games remaining.

“It was good to win this,” said Petras, who completed 14 of 23 passes for 94 yards. “In 2020, that was sweet and a lot of guys that played in that one have a lot of fond memories but there were no fans in the stands.

“So, it felt good to win this one at home and to get that trophy that seemingly been at their place since I got here.”

After a Petras fumble led Wisconsin to score the only points of the first quarter, Badgers blunders allowed the Hawkeyes to ultimately take a 14-10 lead Iowa never relinquished into the locker room at the half.

A blocked punt and an interception led Iowa to a pair of second-quarter touchdowns and its halftime lead.

Deontae Craig rejected a punt attempt by Vujnovich and Jay Higgins recovered the block at the Wisconsin 17-yard line just over four minutes into the second quarter.

Following a 13-yard pass from Petras to Sam LaPorta, Johnson burst through on the left side for a four-yard score which left in the Hawkeyes in front 7-3.

DeJean doubled Iowa’s point total with 1:58 remaining in the half, slicing in front of a Badgers receiver to pick off a Graham Mertz pass and returned it 32 yards untouched for his second pick-six of the season among his team-leading four interceptions.

Mertz, who connected on 16-of-35 passes and was intercepted twice, didn’t let the Hawkeyes’ 14-3 lead last.

He led Wisconsin on a seven-play 75-yard drive that ended with a 51-yard touchdown reception by Keontez Lewis, who slipped past Riley Moss along the left sideline for a score with :52 to go in the half.

The second-quarter points allowed the Hawkeyes to erase a 3-0 lead Wisconsin had taken on a 32-yard field goal by Nate Van Zelst with 4:14 to go in the opening quarter.

The Badgers settled for the field goal after a 37-yard drive stalled after Nick Herbig forced a Petras fumble on a strip sack and Darryl Peterson recovered the loose ball at the Wisconsin 49-yard line.

Herbig led a Wisconsin defense that created all sorts of issues for the Iowa front five. He recorded his three sacks in the opening half, among a collection of six in the game by the Badgers.

Iowa 24, Wisconsin 10

Wisconsin 3 7 0 0 — 10

Iowa 0 14 0 10 — 24

First Quarter

WIS_FG Van Zelst 32, 4:14.

Second Quarter

IOWA-Kal.Johnson 4 run (Stevens kick), 10:24.

IOWA-DeJean 32 interception return (Stevens kick), 1:58.

WIS-Lewis 51 pass from Mertz (Van Zelst kick), :52.

Fourth Quarter

IOWA-Petras 1 run (Stevens kick), 13:52.

IOWA-FG Stevens 44, 2:54.

TEAM STATISTICS

WIS IOWA

First downs 11 11

Total Net Yards 27 146

Rushes-yards 31-51 45-52

Passing 176 94

Comp-Att-Int 16-35-2 14-23-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 4-20 6-42

Punts 9-39.4 9-43.4

Fumbles-Lost 4-1 1-1

Penalties-Yards 5-40 3-20

Time of Possession 26:23 33:37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Wisconsin, B.Allen 17-40, Guerendo 7-28, Mertz 7-(minus 17). Iowa, Ka.Johnson 22-57, G.Williams 6-19, L.Williams 9-17, Petras 8-(minus 41).

PASSING—Wisconsin, Mertz 16-35-2-176. Iowa, Petras 14-23-0-94.

RECEIVING-Wisconsin, Bell 4-46, Dike 4-46, Guerendo 4-9, Lewis 3-71, B.Allen 1-4. Iowa, LaPorta 5-48, Vines 3-25, Ragaini 3-15, Lachey 1-5, Ka.Johnson 1-3, G.Williams 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.