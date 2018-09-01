IOWA CITY — All the pregame talk was about how Iowa’s inexperienced offensive line was going to handle Northern Illinois’ vaunted pass rush, led by All-American Sutton Smith.
No one speculated about how NIU’s experienced offensive line would deal with Iowa’s defensive front, and that ended up being the story of the game Saturday in the season-opener at Kinnick Stadium.
The Hawkeyes’ defensive line decided to take control in the third quarter, suffocating the Northern Illinois offense and allowing Iowa to pull away for a 33-7 victory that made Kirk Ferentz the winningest head coach in Iowa football history.
A game that was 3-0 at halftime rather quickly became 33-0 and it was largely because Iowa’s front four grabbed the visiting Huskies by the scruff of the neck.
“They’re a good football team and in the second half they proved it,’’ Northern Illinois coach Rod Carey said. “They got after our butt. I think the difference was their d-line really got after our o-line.’’
After cranking out 146 yards of offense in the first half, the Huskies managed minus-2 yards in the third quarter. With seven minutes to go and the game out of hand, they still were stuck on 147 yards for the game.
“They didn’t do anything different (in the second half),’’ NIU quarterback Marcus Childers said. “Their defensive line just got after our offensive line.’’
This wasn’t your ordinary Mid-American Conference punching bag the Hawkeyes were facing. NIU had been 4-1 against Big Ten opponents under Carey and is picked to win the MAC’s Western Division. It has four returning starters on the offensive line, including a solid NFL prospect in left tackle Max Sharping.
But Iowa also has a talented group of defensive linemen and even with two of those players suspended for this game, it may have more quality players at those positions than almost any team in the country.
“We knew they were going to be an up-tempo offense but we knew we have all these guys that we could throw at them,’’ said Iowa sophomore A.J. Epenesa, who contributed an important strip sack near the end of the third quarter.
“That’s kind of our mantra, that we’re going to try to outwork these guys,’’ Epenesa added. “We want to make them quit and I think we got them to the point where they were getting a little tired, a little fatigued, and we were keeping on the gas.’’
Iowa’s other d-linemen all said the same thing, albeit in different ways. Sophomore Chauncey Golston, who saw action at both end and tackle, said their motto was “Harder for longer.’’ Tackle Matt Nelson said the motto was “Break the rock.’’
“Just keep swinging and eventually we’ll break through,’’ Nelson said.
Whatever the motto was, it worked.
The Hawkeyes sacked Childers five times and had eight tackles for loss by seven different players. Senior Parker Hesse was the only player with more than one.
“There was nothing rah rah about it,’’ Hesse said of the halftime conversation among the defense. “Just keep after them and wear them down.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.