CEDAR FALLS -- Jack Campbell can't remember when he first dreamed it.
But as the 6-foot-5, 216-pound Campbell signed his name on a national letter of intent document Wednesday at Cedar Falls High School to play at Iowa, he knew he was fulfilling a life-long dream.
"Since I was little," Campbell said of the dream. "Now that it is here, I'm super excited, excited to get to work. I was real nervous waking up this morning, but it is just a surreal feeling that I've now achieved a life-long dream and now I get to go chase it."
Along with teammate Logan Wolf, who signed with UNI Wednesday, Campbell helped lead the Tigers to a Class 4A state runner-up finish by having a monster senior season.
Campbell recorded 168 tackles, 12 1/2 for loss, five sacks, five pass break-ups and two blocked kicks, a season that saw him named the Iowa Print News Writers Association's 4A all-state team captain.
The Hawkeyes, and what they have done to develop quality NFL linebackers, most recently Josey Jewell, now of the Denver Broncos, was a huge draw for Campbell.
"That kind of drew my eyes, what they are able to do with their players is amazing, the development," Campbell said. "It is going to take a lot of work, but I'm going to try to do my best to keep up that tradition alive in that linebacker room."
It was huge day for Tiger coach Brad Remmert, who says several other 2018 football players running back Sam Gary, kicker Matthew Cook, tight end Jackson Frericks and offensive linemen to name a few will be making their college decisions soon, as well.
But Campbell and Wolf, like guys named Boettger (Ike) and Pierschbacher (Ross), Remmert says they've earned their great opportunity.
"We have been fortunate to have had a lot of great players come through Cedar Falls, but these two are right up there at the top in the things they have accomplished," Remmert said. "The neat thing about them is they have earned every bit of it. They are both very talented, but at the same time they have spent the time in the weight room, the time they have put in all their athletics has been unbelievable and has shown on the field."
In addition to Campbell and Wolf, senior catcher Casey Sole signed his letter-of-intent to play baseball at Division I Southeast Missouri State Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.