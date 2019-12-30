IOWA CITY — Joe Toussaint had eight days to bounce back from the worst game of his young college basketball career.
But Iowa’s freshman point guard said it didn’t really take that much to get past a horrendous performance against Cincinnati in his first career start.
All it really took was a phone call to Mom. And maybe a different pair of shoes.
Toussaint looked rejuvenated Sunday as he responded with the best game of his career, collecting six points, seven assists and five steals to help the Hawkeyes to a 93-51 thrashing of Kennesaw State in front of the first sellout crowd of the season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The kid got plenty of help. The Hawkeyes (10-3) reached season highs for points, assists (27), steals (14) and field goal percentage (59.1) and scored an extraordinary 64 points in the paint.
Starting center Luka Garza made 9 of 11 shots from the field and scored 23 points to go along with eight rebounds. Ryan Kriener came off the bench to go 9-for-9 from the field and score a career-high 20 points. Joe Wieskamp added 18 points.
But it was Toussaint who got them off to a strong start.
“I think he grew up from that experience (against Cincinnati),’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “He’s had three great workouts and came back with the right mindset and frame of mind. I thought he really controlled the game tonight, really impressed me.’’
Against Cincinnati, Toussaint played only 3 ½ minutes and his entire statistical contribution consisted of three turnovers and three fouls. Wearing a new pair of shoes, he seemed to slip and fall any time he got near the basketball.
“I’m usually a confident person but nothing was going my way that game,’’ Toussaint said. “That just frustrated me.’’
Then he spent some time on the phone with his mother and two older brothers back in New York City. Mom told him to just slow down and be confident.
“She said I’m fine,’’ Toussaint said. “Just slow down, change my sneakers and I’ll be fine.’’
Toussaint said he still has those shoes that he wore against Cincinnati.
“I just won’t ever put them on again,’’ he said.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
McCaffery stayed with Toussaint and gave him a second start Sunday, and the 6-foot freshman responded immediately. He handed out four assists within the first eight minutes to help the Hawkeyes open a double-digit lead.
“I was just playing confident, playing for my teammates, trying to get everyone involved, trying to score a little bit, trying to show a little bit of everything,’’ Toussaint said.
By halftime, the Hawkeyes had a 49-30 cushion. Wieskamp then spearheaded a withering, 16-0 scoring run early in the second half that pushed the margin to 71-36.
McCaffery was especially pleased that his team played so well and so hard after taking several days off around Christmas and that it seemed very motivated against a team that came to town with a 1-11 record.
“I thought we had a great workout on the 26th and the 27th and had a really good one (Saturday),’’ McCaffery said. “There are certain things you look at — 14 steals, that’s a number that jumps out at you. And 27 steals also.’’
Kennesaw State (1-12) was led by Terrell Burden with 14 points but the 5-10 guard also committed eight of the Owls’ two dozen turnovers.
Iowa’s next game is Saturday against Penn State at The Palestra in Philadelphia. Game time is 1 p.m. with television coverage provided by the Big Ten Network.
Cincinnati Iowa Basketball
Cincinnati Iowa Basketball
121219ap-iowa-iowa-state-5
121219ap-iowa-iowa-state-3
Iowa rolls past Minnesota 72-52 in Big Ten home opener
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.