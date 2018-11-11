IOWA CITY — It has become a pattern.
Iowa’s two biggest stars, Tyler Cook and Jordan Bohannon, do almost nothing in the first half as the Hawkeyes manage to hold a smaller-than-expected halftime lead against a better-than-expected mid-major opponent.
Then both players awaken in the final 20 minutes and lead an Iowa parade to the free throw line that produces a reasonably comfortable victory.
It happened again for the second straight game Sunday as Cook and Bohannon, getting plenty of help from Luka Garza and Nicholas Baer, came on strong in the second half to help grind out a 93-82 victory over Green Bay at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Cook had just three points and Bohannon had none as the Hawkeyes clung to a tenuous, 47-46 edge at the half.
But Cook, who played less than eight minutes in the first half, scored Iowa’s first four points of the second half, and back-to-back 3-pointers by Bohannon gave the Hawkeyes their biggest lead of the game at 59-53.
They gradually began to add to the margin from there.
Cook, who finished with 17 points to match Garza for scoring honors, admitted he had a little added determination in the second half.
“I sat a lot in the first half because of the fouls,’’ he said. “When I came out in the second half, I just wanted to make sure I was being aggressive.’’
When the 6-foot-9 junior slammed down a dunk — off a pass from Garza — and drew a foul with 7:06 to go, he angrily stared down the Green Bay player who was prone in the lane in front of him.
Just a little bit of theatrics to get his teammates going.
“That kind of stuff gets me up, too,’’ Cook said. “It was kind of an odd game for me just because I sat for like 10 or 12 minutes in the first half. So it was almost like the start of a new game for me in the second half. Whenever I can get a big energy play like that for myself, I’m definitely going to use that to get people going.’’
Bohannon added a 3-point play on the fast break and another 3-pointer down the stretch to put the game away.
Six Iowa players scored in double figures as Bohannon netted 12 for the second straight game. Baer also had 12 with Connor McCaffery adding 11 and freshman Joe Wieskamp 10.
The Hawkeyes were 34-for-45 from the free throw line Sunday. The most free throws they shot in a game last season was 41.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery attributed the high free throw totals to the fact that his team was trying to hammer the ball inside to take advantage of a major height advantage.
“They couldn’t stop us down low so we just kept going to it,’’ Garza said. “The guards kept feeding us and we did a good job when they started feeding us of kicking it back out. It was a good game.’’
Despite the fact that his team struggled defensively at times and turned the ball over a lot in the first two games, McCaffery said he thinks the two games help prepare the Hawkeyes for what comes next: A matchup with Oregon on Thursday night in New York City.
“What I really like about these first two games is they presented completely different challenges,’’ McCaffery said. “Both teams were small and quick but these guys pressed us all over the court.’’
Iowa 93, Green Bay 82
GREEN BAY (1-2) — Hemphill 4-5 0-1 8, Cohen 7-12 1-2 17, Hankerson 2-6 2-2 7, Smith 0-0 1-2 1, Schwartz 1-6 0-0 3, Patterson 7-12 3-3 17, McNair 2-3 1-1 5, Parham 0-3 0-0 0, Crist 0-0 0-0 0, McCloud 3-10 0-0 8, Pipes 2-8 2-2 6, Bell 4-4 1-3 10. Totals 32-69 11-16 82.
IOWA (2-0) — Garza 8-12 1-3 17, Cook 4-6 9-11 17, Moss 0-5 3-4 3, Bohannon 4-8 2-3 13, Wieskamp 3-6 4-4 10, Kriener 3-5 1-2 8, N.Baer 3-5 5-8 12, Dailey 0-2 2-2 2, McCaffery 2-4 7-8 11. Totals 27-53 34-45 93.
Halftime—Iowa 47-46. 3-point goals—Green Bay 7-26 (McCloud 2-5, Cohen 2-6, Bell 1-1, Hankerson 1-4, Schwartz 1-4, Parham 0-2, Pipes 0-4), Iowa 5-18 (Bohannon 3-6, Kriener 1-2, N.Baer 1-2, Garza 0-1, Dailey 0-1, McCaffery 0-1, Wieskamp 0-2, Moss 0-3). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—Green Bay 29 (Cohen 6), Iowa 33 (Wieskamp 7). Assists—Green Bay 17 (Cohen 8), Iowa 16 (Bohannon, Dailey, McCaffery 3). Total fouls—Green Bay 30, Iowa 15. A—10,597 (15,500).
