College basketball: Rebraca joins Iowa; Bohannon announces he's staying

He was one of only two North Dakota players to collect more than 1,000 points and 500 rebounds in his first three seasons since the Fighting Hawks became a Division I program in 2008.

Rebraca said he was “ecstatic’’ to be coming to Iowa.

“Iowa is the best overall fit for me, from the coaches and players to the school and culture,’’ he said. “All the coaches were honest and welcoming. Coach McCaffery and his staff already have shown signs that they trust me and have my best interests in mind. As well as that, I want to play with great players and people.’’

Rebraca, who plans to complete his degree in economics from North Dakota this summer and enroll as a graduate student at Iowa in the fall, said he thinks he will have no problem fitting in with the Hawkeyes.

“The roster is filled with talented guys and sharing the court with them will be amazing,” he added. “There is no doubt in my mind we will get along on and off the court. I want to be a part of this winning culture and see how I can help the program, my teammates, and coaches.”

Awards ceremony: Garza and the rest of the Iowa team will be honored Saturday in conjunction with the Hawkeye football team’s public workout at Kinnick Stadium.