IOWA CITY — Fran McCaffery admitted to having some mixed feelings about the demise of the Hy-Vee Classic.
The annual double-header involving Iowa’s four NCAA Division I men’s basketball programs will be played for the final time Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Iowa State plays Drake at 3:30 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. battle between Iowa and Northern Iowa.
It’s not clear if the two big dogs, Iowa and Iowa State, plan to have anything to do with the other two programs in the future, but it won’t be in the current neutral site, doubleheader format.
“It's just one of those things,’’ McCaffery said. “I have enjoyed the event. I have tremendous respect for (UNI coach Ben Jacobson) and his program. The players that he has are very good. It's going to be a tough game for us. But we'll just move on with whatever schedule we have.’’
The reasons the event is going away after only seven years are murky. The Big Ten has gone to a 20-game conference schedule, which has made the Hawkeyes’ non-league schedule more crowded. There also is an underlying feeling that Iowa and Iowa State have little to gain from playing fired-up, lower-profile instate opponents, especially if they don’t get the financial return of a home game.
The decision to terminate the event hasn’t necessarily set well with fans.
“I can understand that,’’ Iowa senior forward Nicholas Baer said. “You have four great universities within the state with great programs and very loyal followings for each of them. I can understand why people would be upset that the Hy-Vee Classic is ending. Hopefully it will come back some time.’’
The Iowa players, although somewhat muted in their responses, don’t appear to like the decision very much either.
“This is something I always looked forward to, playing against other instate teams,’’ Baer said. “As an Iowa kid, it’s something I always enjoyed. So I’ll be sad to see it go.’’
Some of the Hawkeyes, such as Baer, junior Cordell Pemsl and freshman Connor McCaffery, have fond memories of Wells Fargo that date back to their high school days playing in the state tournament.
The doubleheader affords an opportunity for old friends and rivals to play against one another. The top freshmen for Iowa and UNI — Muscatine’s Joe Wieskamp and Cedar Falls’ A.J. Green — played together at the AAU level for many years and were looking forward to butting heads in Des Moines for the next four years.
“Obviously, it would be fun to continue to play them in the future but it is what it is,’’ Wieskamp said. “I’m just going to be excited to play them one time.’’
Others, such as Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, never would have gotten to play in Wells Fargo if not for the Hy-Vee Classic, previously known as the Big Four Classic.
Bohannon never got there as a high school player. His Linn-Mar team saw its last chance to advance to Des Moines ended when Green hit a game-winning shot for Cedar Falls in the substate final in 2016.
“It’s always been a lot of fun to be able to play there and play against Iowa teams and it’s a really great thing,’’ Bohannon said. “But at the end of the day, we’re just going to worry about our next game on the schedule. “It’s unfortunate that it’s not going to keep going.’’
Bohannon, whose brother Matt played at UNI, said he knows the Panthers and Bulldogs always are very motivated to play against the Hawkeyes and Cyclones, and the fact that this is the final episode should only add to that.
“It’s definitely a game they probably mark on their schedule,’’ Bohannon said. “A lot of guys on that team want to be in our shoes, they maybe wanted to play for Iowa. For them to play against us, we’re going to get their best shot …
“I know a lot of kids on their team and I know what their mentality is,’’ he added. “It’s going to be a fun game.’’
McCaffery admitted he’s not sure if or when UNI or Drake might show up on Iowa’s schedule in future seasons.
“I don't really think about it,’’ he said. “Down the road, I wouldn't say it's not a possibility. I wouldn't say no. I wouldn't say yes.’’
