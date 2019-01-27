IOWA CITY — If you were to ask the fans who regularly fill the stands at Minnesota’s Williams Arena, they’d probably tell you Isaiah Moss is Michael Jordan.
When the Iowa basketball team played the Golden Gophers there last season, Moss went for 32 points, including an astonishing 19 in the final 96 seconds of the game. The year before, Moss scored 19 points at Williams in the best Big Ten effort of his freshman season.
It wasn’t enough to bring the Hawkeyes a victory in either game, but it’s evidence of just how explosive Moss can be.
He will return to the scene today, but he will take the court against Minnesota in a 4 p.m. game as an even better player, a more complete player, a better defender, a better facilitator. He’s still able to score points in bunches — he netted 17 points in a seven-minute stretch last week against Illinois — but he’s much more than that now.
“He was a quick guy who could score some buckets for us when he first got here, and little by little he’s expanded his game offensively …,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “He’s putting it together. He’s completing the picture as a basketball player.”
Moss’ scoring average is actually down this season — from 11.1 to 9.1 — but his statistics in almost every other area are up significantly.
His assist-to-turnover ratio has gone from 0.8 as a redshirt freshman to 1.5 as a sophomore to 1.9 this season. His field goal percentage is up, his 3-point percentage is up, he is getting more rebounds.
And teammates say that on defense he bears no resemblance to the player they saw on the court in his first three seasons on campus. Moss admits he, like several Iowa players, has taken a quantum leap defensively just since last season.
“I think I got a lot better on off-ball defense,” he said. “That was a big part of it, just being aware of helping my teammates out and things like that. That’s what we worked a lot on this summer.”
Moss has made a long trek from being just another player on one of the most powerful high school teams in the country to being the last survivor of a six-player recruiting class brought in by Iowa in 2015.
He began his high school career at Lincoln-Way East on the fringe of Chicago’s southwest suburbs, but after his sophomore year the family moved into the city and he became part of the powerhouse Simeon program that had produced such players as Deon Thomas, Derrick Rose and Jabari Parker.
“Chicago is a different style of basketball …,” Moss said. “I was in the suburbs at first. Once I got to Chicago, it was intense, up and down. They focus on defense a lot, and I think that helped me a lot.”
He joined a loaded roster and toiled in the shadow of such teammates as D.J. Williams, Ed Morrow and Zach Norvell, all of whom were regarded as better prospects. Williams signed with Illinois and is now the leading scorer at George Washington. Morrow began his career at Nebraska and is now a top reserve for 12th-ranked Marquette. Norvell is the No. 3 scorer for fourth-ranked Gonzaga.
Simeon’s 2014-15 roster also included Evan Gilyard, the leading scorer at UTEP; Frederick Scott, the No. 2 scorer at Rider; Josh Thomas, the top player at Wabash Valley Community College; Armon Benford, who starts for Delta State; and UNLV reserve Ben Coupet.
With all that talent in the gym, Moss didn’t always start and sometimes didn’t even play that much. But he showed enough on the AAU circuit during the summer between his junior and senior years to attract offers from Iowa State, DePaul, Auburn, Pittsburgh and Rhode Island in addition to the Hawkeyes.
“He could always shoot, and that’s one of the main reasons we recruited him in the first place, because we knew he could spread the floor and make 3s,” McCaffery said. “I’m really proud of him and how his game has evolved and his ability to help us be better with him on the floor.”
