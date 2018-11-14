IOWA CITY — As expected, the Iowa men’s basketball program signed two new recruits Wednesday.
One of the two was expected to end up being a Hawkeye a very long time ago.
The Hawkeyes received letters of intent from Iowa City West forward Patrick McCaffery, the son of head coach Fran McCaffery, and New York City point guard Joe Toussaint on the first day of the early signing period.
Fran McCaffery said he thought Patrick, a 6-foot-9, 185-pound forward, would be a “great fit’’ for the Iowa program and admitted it was going to be exciting for the entire family to have two McCaffery brothers on the roster. Connor McCaffery currently is a redshirt freshman with the Hawkeyes.
“It has been a dream of mine to be a Hawkeye and play for my dad and now I am one step closer to that,’’ Patrick said. “I have a good relationship with all the current players already and I can’t wait to get on campus and work with all of them.”
Patrick was a first-team all-state selection last year for an Iowa City West program that has played in the Class 4A state championship game three consecutive years. He is ranked as the 49th best player in the 2019 class by ESPN.com. Toussaint, a 6-0, 165-pound guard at Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx, is a four-year varsity player who is ranked by 247Sports as the fifth best player in New York. He averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals last season and said “I can’t wait to step on the court and have an impact on this Iowa program.’’
“I love Joe’s game,’’ Fran McCaffery said. “He’s a competitor … His speed is at another level. He’s special. Joe can really push the tempo and is incredibly unselfish, but he can also score.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.