IOWA CITY — Like any proud father, Fran McCaffery was more than happy to pull out his cell phone and play the video.
It showed Connor McCaffrey bashing a walk-off home run in the Iowa baseball team’s recent Black and Gold World Series. After making contact with a smooth left-handed swing and watching the ball sail over the fence, Connor ceremoniously flipped his bat before beginning his jog around the bases.
Fran said his son didn’t learn any of that from him, including the bat flip.
“I never hit a home run. I wouldn’t know,’’ Fran McCaffery said. “I’m just being honest with you. If I’d have hit a home run, I would have done something, but I never had that experience. I certainly never hit a walk-off.’’
He’s hoping that Connor can experience similarly euphoric moments on the basketball court in the coming months as he attempts to sort out his athletic future.
Connor is a very talented baseball player, but he may be equally gifted in basketball. He plans to play a lot of both sports after not being able to do much of either last year due to injuries and illnesses.
“This is kind of like my redo year,’’ Connor said. “This is how I felt it was going to be last year. I would play baseball, I would come over and play basketball, be ready to get into games and then once basketball was over, go back to baseball. That was the plan.’’
Actually, the original plan for his freshman year was to redshirt in basketball and focus on baseball. That changed when the Hawkeyes’ backup point guard, Christian Williams, decided to transfer just before the season began.
It then was determined that Connor would play basketball, but that plan quickly unraveled.
He suffered an ankle injury in practice a few days before the season opener, then developed mononucleosis, then contracted strep throat, then underwent a tonsillectomy. Five days later, he was rushed to the hospital in the middle of the night and underwent another surgery to halt some unexpected bleeding.
“We kind of knew his season was shot at that point …’’ Fran McCaffery said.
“It was unfortunate, the timing of it all, but I felt pretty confident that he would eventually feel better. He put all the weight back on and he’s feeling really good right now, so I’m excited about him, very much.’’
Connor said the fact that he only played in four basketball games and did not need to use a year of eligibility may have been a blessing in disguise.
“I think maybe it was something that was good to go through, to go through the wringer of a season and not have the pressure of playing as a freshman,’’ he said. “I got to see things and experience things that not everyone does. That was helpful. Obviously, the negative was that I wasn’t playing, that I wasn’t out there helping the team. I wish I would have been. Obviously, my health was not where it needed to be.’’
He’s healthy now and doing a lot of bouncing back and forth between his two sports. He didn’t immediately start working full-time with the basketball team when practice began because he still was participating in fall baseball.
He said he’s fortunate to have a lot of people helping him navigate a dizzying schedule.
“Sometimes other people know where I’m supposed to be more than I know where I’m supposed to be, and I have people tell me that,’’ Connor said two weeks ago at Iowa’s preseason media day.
“Tomorrow I’ll be at baseball and we’re getting ready for our upcoming scrimmages this week and today I’m at basketball. Last Saturday I was at basketball. The prior week I had been with baseball except on Wednesday I was with basketball. So it just kind of goes like that. I’ll have days where I’m here and then I’ll go to baseball. Now most of the time I’ll be here. Once baseball ends I’ll be here and I’ll get to baseball whenever I can.’’
Needless to say, it’s confusing. And occasionally draining.
“But I love this,’’ he added. “This is what I want to do. I’m mature about it. It’s never a drag to go to practice.’’
Meanwhile, his dad is very optimistic that his oldest son can help the basketball team as a backup point guard behind Jordan Bohannon.
“He’s a good fit for the rest of the pieces that we have,’’ Fran said. “He adds something, another dimension. He’s a point guard. He feeds the post. He gets rid of it.
“We’ve got a lot of people around him who can score, and he’ll find those people. We have an abundance of post players who can score, and I said this before, but I think we have more 3-point shooters now than we did last year, so we can spread the ball around offensively.’’
After the basketball season, Connor will change sports again. The best case scenario is that he would miss perhaps half the baseball season.
“Hopefully, I miss a lot of the baseball season,’’ he said with a smile.
That would mean the basketball team is making a deep run into the post-season.
Connor knows the time will come when it’s no longer feasible or advisable to juggle both sports.
“But I don’t foresee it happening anywhere in the near future,’’ he said. “For sure not this year. Next year I wouldn’t think so. It will depend on how these seasons go.’’
Fran McCaffery said the decision could be dictated by whether or not Connor has a chance to be drafted in baseball. He won’t even be eligible for the draft until June 2020.
By then, too, he will have had a chance to play one year on the basketball court alongside younger brother Patrick, who will join the team for the 2019-20 season.
He isn’t thinking or worrying about that now. He’s focused totally on the coming basketball season.
“I’m really excited,’’ he said. “I think we’re going to be really good and I think everyone is going to contribute. I want to be one of those pieces.’’
